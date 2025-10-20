Update Version: v0.13.55

Update Time: 2025/10/20 08:15 UTC

Patch Notes:

Added a rank reduction mechanism to Shops. Cards that you have not purchased when on sale will have a lower chance to be randomly selected the next time you refresh cards.

Cards with Kill skills no longer need to survive after attacking in order to trigger their skill.

Fixed an issue where cards like Evil Within and Storm Specter could cause crashes when triggering multiple nested skills.

Hero Midnight Augur's Shapeshift cards have been removed from the Codex.

Fixed an issue where Queen's Lash could be triggered by Suffering Vigilant and Sharkaneer.

Fixed an issue where Shadowflower could die instantly when played if consecutive nested skills were triggered.

Fixed an issue where some pawns' buff effects were not displayed properly when summoned from your deck.