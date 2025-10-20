This is a patch mostly for fixing major bugs, but it also brings forward the tweak to the AI ally's vulnerability from the public-beta patch, with some tweaks. Let us know if it feels like an improvement!
New Content / Features:
Less Damaged Ally: The AI ally is now able to avoid most damage from enemies, except for when the player is also hit. This is slightly nerfed from the original beta patch where they were completely invincible but should still generally make the ally survive much better than before and should generally feel fairer when they do take damage.
NOTE: Activating easy mode will make them completely invincible to enemy attacks like they were in the most recent beta patch.
This is a big change so let us know if you run into any bugs or issues with it.
Bug Fixes and Adjustments:
Softlock / Major: Fixed an easily triggered bug where a choice during a conversation with Carolyn late in the game could cause the conversation to freeze
Pages: After completing the page quest resolution, fixed an issue where new pages wouldn't get appraised anymore
Softlock / Major: Fixed a bug in Moglore where you could get stuck if you don't have enough MP to cast the spell to start an earth puzzle, specifically when the Lapis Lazuli jewel was equipped
Balance / Bug: Fixed an issue where a certain enemy in the second post-game dungeon was getting stuck trying to use its attack
Visual / Bug: Fixed an issue where the magical minion wasn't looping its casting animation
Balance / Bug: Fixed an issue where the basic big minion wasn't using its attack often enough
Balance: The big minion hitbox for their attack now ends sooner, as it was still active during the endlag of the attack which felt wrong
Out of Bounds / Fellinore Overworld: You can no longer fall off an elevation in a couple of specific spots in the room with a cave past Fellinore now
Out of Bounds / Lethoral Canyon: You can no longer fall off an elevation in a specific spot out of bounds in the room with one torch now
Minor: Fixed an issue where the previous area would be darker if you went into the 2nd postgame dungeon while it was still dark and then came back
Dummy Minigame: Fixed a couple of funky bugs involving using the reward for the dummy minigames inside the dummy minigames
Major: Fixed an issue where it was difficult to revive your ally during the golem boss due to the body and hands counting as nearby enemies even while the hands were in the air or resting
Changed files in this update