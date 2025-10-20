Less Damaged Ally: The AI ally is now able to avoid most damage from enemies, except for when the player is also hit. This is slightly nerfed from the original beta patch where they were completely invincible but should still generally make the ally survive much better than before and should generally feel fairer when they do take damage.

NOTE: Activating easy mode will make them completely invincible to enemy attacks like they were in the most recent beta patch.

This is a big change so let us know if you run into any bugs or issues with it.