Hello Captains!

Sorry to keep you waiting - Version 0.8 is officially here! This update includes co-op mode and a massive amount of new content, along with numerous game optimizations. The demo has also been updated to the latest version and now supports online multiplayer. If you enjoy the game, please leave a positive review - it means a lot to us and serves as tremendous encouragement. Here are the update details:

1.New Content:

1.1 Coop Mode: The game now supports 1-4 player online coop. Open the in-game menu and click the invite button to invite friends to join your sailing adventure as mates. Client players need to load a save file and select the world they wish to join on the waiting invitation interface.

1.2 New Sanity System: Characters now have a sanity value. Dying in the game or entering eerie dungeons will reduce sanity. If sanity drops too low, the character will go mad.

1.3 Cooking System Overhaul: Food in the game is now graded like equipment. Eating unpalatable food reduces sanity, while eating delicious food increases it.

1.4 Two new islands added.

1.5 Stardust Bay port area redesigned.

1.6 Stardust Bay church area redesigned.

1.7 A new area added to Stardust Bay: The Abyssal Bazaar, featuring a tavern dock, merchants for rare items, and art merchants.

1.8 A new dungeon added to Stardust Bay, with interconnected passages leading to multiple new areas.

1.9 Canopy Village farm area redesigned, and new beginner quests: "Weeding" can be accepted from the new NPC farmer Bolton.

1.10 Forest terrain on all islands redesigned for better aesthetics.

1.11 Desert area special effects redesigned.

1.12 Sand texture redesigned.

1.13 Cannibal Warrior redesigned.

1.14 Cannibal Chieftain redesigned.

1.15 New animals added: Snakes and Wild Boars.

1.16 More details added to multiple maps.

1.17 Canopy Village Gael's model redesigned.

1.18 Crocodile Island terrain adjusted for more logical ecology.

1.19 Crescent Island terrain updated, and fishing spots added.

1.20 Added special effects for bleeding.

1.21 Added new special effects for smoking.

1.22 New vehicle modules added: Auxiliary Fuel Tank, Truck Bed, Foot Pedals.

1.23 New ship module added: Solar Panels.

1.24 Fog weather special effects redesigned.

1.25 Upgrade modules and attributes added for ship-mounted machine guns and gatling guns.

1.26 Added multiple variants for salvage and underground treasures.

1.27 Terrain and resources of some small islands readjusted.

1.28 Added missions to destroy pirate lighthouses and pirate turrets.

1.29 Cave Monster redesigned.

1.30 New chest type added: Component Chests, which randomly spawn components for upgrading vehicles or vehicle equipment. These appear in ruins on large maps.

1.31 Vehicle and vehicle module upgrade components can now be obtained through adventure, salvage, or excavation.

1.32 New Mechanic: If a ship continues to take damage after being destroyed, it will be completely wrecked and drift back to the starting island.

2. Optimizations

2.1 Firearm crosshair UI optimized. 2.2 Backpack now hidden when aiming. 2.3 Camera angle when shooting arrows optimized. 2.4 Burning wreckage effects optimized. 2.5 Flare particle effects optimized. 2.6 Ship buoyancy effects optimized for better mass feel. 2.7 Reduced character shaking on decks. 2.8 Respawning now returns directly to the ship instead of the last save location. 2.9 The stern door is now automatic. 2.10 Increased firearm impact force. 2.11 Mates' firearm damage increased, but bullet price and acquisition difficulty correspondingly increased. 2.12 Monster tenacity weakened. 2.13 Health of some monsters reduced. 2.14 Passive health regeneration removed for monsters except bosses. 2.15 Added ship piloting help when entering the captain's quarters. 2.16 Added toilet usage help on the beginner island. 2.17 Added outdoor toilets to some early islands. 2.18 Canopy Village blacksmith now sells Cast Iron recipes. 2.19 Blackpowder recipes now sold by the Black Horn Port armorer. 2.20 Brass recipes now sold by the Stardust Bay blacksmith. 2.21 Canopy Village blacksmith occasionally sells small amounts of iron ore. 2.22 Stardust Bay blacksmith occasionally sells small amounts of copper ore. 2.23 Canopy Village tavern audio now plays only at night. 2.24 Barefoot characters now fit the ground better; shoes add sole height. 2.25 Black Horn Port engineering department now has a visible sign. 2.26 Loading the game now consistently refreshes the character to the ship's second level. 2.27 Added prompt for insufficient reputation when opening doors. 2.28 Added help message when picking up a fishing rod for the first time. 2.29 No need to re-dock after relogging if already docked. 2.30 Boarding ramp collisions optimized; invisible walls removed. 2.31 Added help message upon first arrival in a town. 2.32 Reduced collision damage at high ship speeds. 2.33 Removed day/night cycle audio. 2.34 Lantern brightness reduced for realism. 2.35 Ship stair collisions optimized. 2.36 Cargo weight now calculated when carrying. 2.37 Increased cargo visibility distance. 2.38 Added brake prompt button. 2.39 Driftwood now appears at sea. 2.40 Taking damage no longer causes cargo to be dropped. 2.41 Black Horn Port indoor textures adjusted. 2.42 Fixed issue where multiple identical monsters could overlap. 2.43 Death and changing ship equipment no longer respawns vehicles on the ship; must be manually operated via control panel. 2.44 Brake tire burn mark textures updated. 2.45 Outdoor houses now provide lightning protection. 2.46 Vehicle cargo collision performance optimized. 2.47 Ship battle damage is more visible and lasts longer on medium/high graphics settings. 2.48 Ranked match rewards now linked to participants' tiers. 2.49 Monsters and NPCs now avoid player vehicles. 2.50 Increased city gate visibility distance. 2.51 Campfire mechanics optimized; warmth provided is more noticeable, and beast repelling is more accurate. 2.52 Dodge roll animation adjusted. 2.53 Character icon now appears above vehicles on the map interface. 2.54 Pyramid interior monster distribution adjusted. 2.55 Decomposition algorithm adjusted; more items can now be broken down. 2.56 Ranged weapons now lose durability. 2.57 Death no longer reduces durability of all equipment, but significantly reduces one piece's durability. 2.58 Ships can now turn in cruise mode. 2.59 Desert area environmental lighting optimized. 2.60 Rewards for some high-level quests adjusted. 2.61 Building destruction effects redesigned; destroying buildings with ship cannons is more realistic. 2.62 Cowboy hats are no longer gender-specific. 2.63 Movement on ships optimized. 2.64 Added sound effects for pigs. 2.65 Temperature now drops when entering dungeons. 2.66 High-level blueprints now spawn in dungeons. 2.67 Increased ship lighting range. 2.68 Swimming camera optimized. 2.69 Transition between walking and swimming detection optimized. 2.70 Engines no longer provide power if out of the water. 2.71 Vehicle driving camera optimized. 2.72 Quest board refresh logic optimized. 2.73 Interaction detection optimized; more responsive object interaction. 2.74 Molotov cocktail effects optimized. 2.75 VRAM usage reduced. 2.76 Ground texture resolution increased. 2.77 Night light performance cost reduced.

3.Bug Fixes

3.1 Fixed bug where holding throwable and pressing R could cause sticking. 3.2 Fixed bug where random recipes could be already learned. 3.3 Fixed bug where characters hit by heavy attacks had no special effects. 3.4 Fixed incorrect bookshelf position in captain's quarters. 3.5 Fixed incorrect loot spawning in some cases. 3.6 Fixed bug where ship anchor could fail after using certain facilities or respawning. 3.7 Fixed bug where camping backpack still appeared in build interface. 3.8 Fixed issue where character standing position on ship could be incorrect. 3.9 Fixed some terrain issues in Black Horn Port. 3.10 Fixed bug where character could get stuck in death animation. 3.11 Fixed bug where a male character skin had missing head textures. 3.12 Fixed bug where triple-barreled musket wasn't hidden in build mode. 3.13 Fixed incorrect hit effect position for crawling zombies. 3.14 Fixed bug where black shadows appeared at the edge of the screen. 3.15 Fixed issue where leftmost card in Ancient Sanctum Card Battle mode was hard to select. 3.16 Fixed bug where horn-blowing animation could incorrectly repeat. 3.17 Fixed bug where lowering anchor affected ship buoyancy. 3.18 Fixed bug where quests could disappear if quest items were insufficient upon completion. 3.19 Fixed incorrect reward display for some quests on lower difficulties. 3.20 Fixed missing wall collisions inside the pyramid. 3.21 Fixed missing text errors in some languages. 3.22 Fixed NPC cargo ship propeller rotation issue. 3.23 Fixed issue where female character's hands didn't align properly with handle when driving tricycle. 3.24 Fixed bug where incorrect animation played when attacked while in a vehicle. 3.25 Fixed bug where no points were lost for losing in Ancient Sanctum Card Battle. 3.26 Fixed incorrect pathfinding for a worker in Stardust Bay. 3.27 Fixed AI pathfinding issue in Stardust Bay armory. 3.28 Fixed incorrect texture for ship hull iron red material. 3.29 Fixed missing attributes for Canis Major engine upgrade. 3.30 Fixed issue where confirmation box text sometimes didn't display fully. 3.31 Fixed excessive stamina consumption when digging. 3.32 Fixed animation distortion when jumping while holding a two-handed weapon. 3.33 Fixed incorrect map sizes for some islands. 3.34 Fixed monster insensitivity to sound. 3.35 Fixed repeated graphical error for recurve bow string. 3.36 Corrected some text errors. 3.37 Fixed UI error when repeatedly clicking custom difficulty. 3.38 Fixed terrain errors inside pirate camps. 3.39 Fixed overlapping spawns for pirate ships in pirate battles. 3.40 Fixed bug where attacks could sometimes select empty objects. 3.41 Fixed tricycle headlight shadow flickering. 3.42 Fixed pathfinding errors in some dungeons. 3.43 Fixed bug where brake sound played when vehicle was damaged. 3.44 Fixed missing help text in some languages. 3.45 Fixed timer inaccuracy at low FPS. 3.46 Fixed bug where Beef Stew didn't restore hydration. 3.47 Fixed inaccurate hit detection for some monsters. 3.48 Fixed ground and collision mismatch in an underground cave. 3.49 Fixed incorrect zombie curse prompt. 3.50 Fixed bug where clicking unlearned recipes showed prompts. 3.51 Fixed bug where arrows shot into some creatures would float. 3.52 Fixed incorrect behavior for some creatures attracted by bait grenades. 3.53 Fixed reputation calculation error for consecutive murders. 3.54 Fixed incorrect NPC script positions in Stardust Ranch.