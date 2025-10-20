Hey everyone!

Just a quick update, I’ve adjusted the key bindings after getting feedback that the WASD layout was confusing for some players. The old WASD scheme still works, it’s just that the on screen prompts now show the arrow version by default.



I’ll also be adding an option in the settings soon to switch between both styles.

Also, I found a bug in Survivor Mode that made the first boss encounter way harder than it was supposed to be, that’s now fixed.

Thanks for all the feedback and reports, it really helps a lot!