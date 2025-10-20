 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20459961 Edited 20 October 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Just a quick update, I’ve adjusted the key bindings after getting feedback that the WASD layout was confusing for some players. The old WASD scheme still works, it’s just that the on screen prompts now show the arrow version by default.

I’ll also be adding an option in the settings soon to switch between both styles.

Also, I found a bug in Survivor Mode that made the first boss encounter way harder than it was supposed to be, that’s now fixed.

Thanks for all the feedback and reports, it really helps a lot!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3669371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link