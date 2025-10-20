Hey folks, just a small update with some general fixes and visual tweaks. A bigger gameplay update is coming soon that will include sidescrolling platformer gameplay minigames as a major part of the game!



Updates:

• Removed a lot of transparent objects, materials and shaders, to improve graphical performance. Gave some of these new materials night-time variations to better suit cosmic levels

• Fixed bug where some objects couldn’t find avatar’s rigid body during a gravity-rotation

• Starburst-objectives window can now be optionally exited with back button

• Tightened up the general status UI (eg "You recovered your feet" etc) for a cleaner look, and fixed some issues of text overflowing beyond the window

• Shaders now preload to prevent stutters during gameplay

• Fixed bug where standing on certain ground-bricks in the overworld could prevent you from jumping