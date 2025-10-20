 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20459883 Edited 20 October 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks, just a small update with some general fixes and visual tweaks. A bigger gameplay update is coming soon that will include sidescrolling platformer gameplay minigames as a major part of the game!

Updates:
• Removed a lot of transparent objects, materials and shaders, to improve graphical performance. Gave some of these new materials night-time variations to better suit cosmic levels
• Fixed bug where some objects couldn’t find avatar’s rigid body during a gravity-rotation
• Starburst-objectives window can now be optionally exited with back button
• Tightened up the general status UI (eg "You recovered your feet" etc) for a cleaner look, and fixed some issues of text overflowing beyond the window
• Shaders now preload to prevent stutters during gameplay
• Fixed bug where standing on certain ground-bricks in the overworld could prevent you from jumping

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2696081
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2696082
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2696083
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link