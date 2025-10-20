 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20459777
2.2.4

Features

  • Added an item details display that appears when items on the ground can be picked up.

  • Picking up and inspecting items now requires more direct facing to prevent the details panel from opening during combat. Slightly increased the interaction range to compensate.

  • Added a crosshair popup when an item can't be picked up due to insufficient space.

  • Added a button to sort the depot inventory.

  • Added a % durability remaining bar to shield item panels. This will supersede ammo remaining for weaponized shields.

  • Added additional logging and consistency checks to help track down causes of desync.

  • Adjusted the HP bar to have slightly more contrast.

Fixes

  • Fixed Black Market sell costs being reduced by the project that reduces purchase costs.

  • Fixed the TB03GR Jesten not properly replicating the grappling effect for other players in a multiplayer session.

  • Fixed the auto extract and testing grounds exit tooltip showing the wrong keybind on controller.

  • Fixed being unable to sell smuggled cargo after loading a save even if it was acquired originally in a different region.

