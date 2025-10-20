2.2.4
Features
Added an item details display that appears when items on the ground can be picked up.
Picking up and inspecting items now requires more direct facing to prevent the details panel from opening during combat. Slightly increased the interaction range to compensate.
Added a crosshair popup when an item can't be picked up due to insufficient space.
Added a button to sort the depot inventory.
Added a % durability remaining bar to shield item panels. This will supersede ammo remaining for weaponized shields.
Added additional logging and consistency checks to help track down causes of desync.
Adjusted the HP bar to have slightly more contrast.
Fixes
Fixed Black Market sell costs being reduced by the project that reduces purchase costs.
Fixed the TB03GR Jesten not properly replicating the grappling effect for other players in a multiplayer session.
Fixed the auto extract and testing grounds exit tooltip showing the wrong keybind on controller.
Fixed being unable to sell smuggled cargo after loading a save even if it was acquired originally in a different region.
