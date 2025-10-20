2.2.4

Features

Added an item details display that appears when items on the ground can be picked up.

Picking up and inspecting items now requires more direct facing to prevent the details panel from opening during combat. Slightly increased the interaction range to compensate.

Added a crosshair popup when an item can't be picked up due to insufficient space.

Added a button to sort the depot inventory.

Added a % durability remaining bar to shield item panels. This will supersede ammo remaining for weaponized shields.

Added additional logging and consistency checks to help track down causes of desync.