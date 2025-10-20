 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20459744 Edited 20 October 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

Added background music for the menus

Added various volume sliders in the settings menu

Removed presets from the training map

Disconnected gunner rotation from car rotation

Added a shotgun weapon for the gunner's boot position

Training leaderboard now updates in-level periodically

Made drifts easier to get out of and control

Made gunner seat switching absolute rather than relative

Fixes:

Reduced volume of some sounds that were too loud

Fixed some stability issues on Cat & Mouse, especially on new rounds

Made Cat & Mouse flares' hitboxes more closely match their visuals

Fixed bug that caused the machine gun to get stuck firing when switching seats

Changed files in this update

Depot 4015131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link