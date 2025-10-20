Changes:
Added background music for the menus
Added various volume sliders in the settings menu
Removed presets from the training map
Disconnected gunner rotation from car rotation
Added a shotgun weapon for the gunner's boot position
Training leaderboard now updates in-level periodically
Made drifts easier to get out of and control
Made gunner seat switching absolute rather than relative
Fixes:
Reduced volume of some sounds that were too loud
Fixed some stability issues on Cat & Mouse, especially on new rounds
Made Cat & Mouse flares' hitboxes more closely match their visuals
Fixed bug that caused the machine gun to get stuck firing when switching seats
