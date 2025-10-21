This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Another small update. This patch is focused on bug fixes and internal cleanups.

1.0.2.2

- Fixed a DPI zoom issue when using multiple monitors.

- Fixed a salt transfer bug.

- Fixed a level-up transfer bug.

- Fixed a bell teleport transfer bug.

- Fixed menu lock after death.

- Fixed a rare issue with boss data.

- Fixed challenges not always saving properly.

- Adjusted NPC dialog triggers.

- Gunblade now benefits from speed adjustments.

- Adjusted a grab issue with Spindlebeasts.

- Fixed a doublehit bug with Carsejaw.

- Fixed an issue with thorns damage.

- Fixed an issue with poison gas.

- Fixed a bug with MP Leech charm (Classic).

- Interaction priorites changed. (Riposte is higher priority)

- Adjusted some allowed transmutations.

- Adjusted some backend data that modders may enjoy.

Enhanced

- Divine Blessed weapon cost reduced.

- Staff and Wand damage reduced slightly.

- Greatsword damage reduced slightly.

- Scythe damage increased slightly.

- Pistol weights adjusted slightly.

- Adjusted a few weapon specials.

- Drowned class weapon bonus damage reduced slightly.

- Shield slam damage increased and speed decreased.

- Ranged weapons now gain poison buildup similar to melee weapons.

- Fixed a bug with gunblade shot and elemental charm damage.

- Fixed a damage bug for fists and shields with goldenwine.

- Buffed F&S healing potion.

- Buffed Iron Ones mana crystal.

Randomizer

- Adjusted fade-in animations on monsters.

- Tree of Men arena and camera adjusted.

- Adjusted some enemy tiers.

- Adjusted some enemy scaling.

- Fixed a bug with some enemies and tier tracking.

- Fixed a bug with some enemies being scaled when they shouldn't be.

- Fixed an issue with desecrating and monster stats.

- Multiboss arenas now have reduced HP and Salt.

- Fixed a bug causing invalid seeds.