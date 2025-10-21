Another small update. This patch is focused on bug fixes and internal cleanups.
1.0.2.2
- Fixed a DPI zoom issue when using multiple monitors.
- Fixed a salt transfer bug.
- Fixed a level-up transfer bug.
- Fixed a bell teleport transfer bug.
- Fixed menu lock after death.
- Fixed a rare issue with boss data.
- Fixed challenges not always saving properly.
- Adjusted NPC dialog triggers.
- Gunblade now benefits from speed adjustments.
- Adjusted a grab issue with Spindlebeasts.
- Fixed a doublehit bug with Carsejaw.
- Fixed an issue with thorns damage.
- Fixed an issue with poison gas.
- Fixed a bug with MP Leech charm (Classic).
- Interaction priorites changed. (Riposte is higher priority)
- Adjusted some allowed transmutations.
- Adjusted some backend data that modders may enjoy.
Enhanced
- Divine Blessed weapon cost reduced.
- Staff and Wand damage reduced slightly.
- Greatsword damage reduced slightly.
- Scythe damage increased slightly.
- Pistol weights adjusted slightly.
- Adjusted a few weapon specials.
- Drowned class weapon bonus damage reduced slightly.
- Shield slam damage increased and speed decreased.
- Ranged weapons now gain poison buildup similar to melee weapons.
- Fixed a bug with gunblade shot and elemental charm damage.
- Fixed a damage bug for fists and shields with goldenwine.
- Buffed F&S healing potion.
- Buffed Iron Ones mana crystal.
Randomizer
- Adjusted fade-in animations on monsters.
- Tree of Men arena and camera adjusted.
- Adjusted some enemy tiers.
- Adjusted some enemy scaling.
- Fixed a bug with some enemies and tier tracking.
- Fixed a bug with some enemies being scaled when they shouldn't be.
- Fixed an issue with desecrating and monster stats.
- Multiboss arenas now have reduced HP and Salt.
- Fixed a bug causing invalid seeds.
Changed depots in fna-win32 branch