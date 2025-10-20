 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20459411
Update notes via Steam Community
- more sounds
- better fog fx
- bug fixes in some fx
- bug fixes in Island generator
- 3 Go RAM optimisation (Windows)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3846281
macOS 64-bit Depot 3846282
Linux 64-bit Depot 3846283
