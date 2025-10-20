 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20459386 Edited 20 October 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Hope you're enjoying the game!

We fixed a couple bugs:

  • A bug that makes the game bug out when you deplete your Card Pool to 0 Cards (through the Pool Mirage perk)

Thanks for playing :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3481361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link