Escape From Duckov
20 October 2025 Build 20459366 Edited 20 October 2025 – 17:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What to Expect:

It's Alpha, But It's Meaty

Don't let the "alpha" tag fool you - we're launching with over 2 hours of content. This isn't a tech demo.

7 Levels + 4 Sub-levels

Navigate through 7 unique levels and 4 additional sub-levels.

  • Level 0 - The Lobby

  • Level 1 - Parking Zone

  • Level 2 - Pipe Dreams

  • Level 3 - Electrical Station

  • Level 4 - The Abandoned Office

  • Level 5 - Terror Hotel

  • Level 6 - Lights Out

  • Level 7 - Thalassophobia

  • Level 37 - Sublimity

Proximity Voice Chat

Yes, we have it. Scream at your friends. Don't be fooled, sometimes it's not your friend speaking.

Entities Are Here

They're in the game. You've been warned. Start investing in new underwear.

Regular Updates Planned

First major update drops Winter Sale. We've mapped out 10+ hours of total content, with updates rolling out during every major Steam event. We're in this for the long haul.

Lore-Friendly & Enhanced

Built on official Backrooms lore, expanded by our team. We respect the source material while adding our own ideas.

Check Your Keybinds!

Seriously. We've got puzzles and various mechanics. Spend 30 seconds in the controls menu before diving in. Future you will thank present you.

Have fun. Stay scared. More chaos incoming.

