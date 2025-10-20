What to Expect:

It's Alpha, But It's Meaty

Don't let the "alpha" tag fool you - we're launching with over 2 hours of content. This isn't a tech demo.

7 Levels + 4 Sub-levels

Navigate through 7 unique levels and 4 additional sub-levels.

Level 0 - The Lobby

Level 1 - Parking Zone

Level 2 - Pipe Dreams

Level 3 - Electrical Station

Level 4 - The Abandoned Office

Level 5 - Terror Hotel

Level 6 - Lights Out

Level 7 - Thalassophobia

Level 37 - Sublimity

Proximity Voice Chat

Yes, we have it. Scream at your friends. Don't be fooled, sometimes it's not your friend speaking.

Entities Are Here

They're in the game. You've been warned. Start investing in new underwear.

Regular Updates Planned

First major update drops Winter Sale. We've mapped out 10+ hours of total content, with updates rolling out during every major Steam event. We're in this for the long haul.

Lore-Friendly & Enhanced

Built on official Backrooms lore, expanded by our team. We respect the source material while adding our own ideas.

Check Your Keybinds!

Seriously. We've got puzzles and various mechanics. Spend 30 seconds in the controls menu before diving in. Future you will thank present you.

Have fun. Stay scared. More chaos incoming.