What to Expect:
It's Alpha, But It's Meaty
Don't let the "alpha" tag fool you - we're launching with over 2 hours of content. This isn't a tech demo.
7 Levels + 4 Sub-levels
Navigate through 7 unique levels and 4 additional sub-levels.
Level 0 - The Lobby
Level 1 - Parking Zone
Level 2 - Pipe Dreams
Level 3 - Electrical Station
Level 4 - The Abandoned Office
Level 5 - Terror Hotel
Level 6 - Lights Out
Level 7 - Thalassophobia
Level 37 - Sublimity
Proximity Voice Chat
Yes, we have it. Scream at your friends. Don't be fooled, sometimes it's not your friend speaking.
Entities Are Here
They're in the game. You've been warned. Start investing in new underwear.
Regular Updates Planned
First major update drops Winter Sale. We've mapped out 10+ hours of total content, with updates rolling out during every major Steam event. We're in this for the long haul.
Lore-Friendly & Enhanced
Built on official Backrooms lore, expanded by our team. We respect the source material while adding our own ideas.
Check Your Keybinds!
Seriously. We've got puzzles and various mechanics. Spend 30 seconds in the controls menu before diving in. Future you will thank present you.
Have fun. Stay scared. More chaos incoming.