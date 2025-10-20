 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20459292
Update notes via Steam Community
We are proud to announce that WanderFlow now supports Pico Motion Trackers!

This feature was made possible thanks to valuable feedback and testing from our community. Thank you for helping us expand compatibility and improve the experience for all users!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3992321
