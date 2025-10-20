Based on feedback, a dropdown menu for text size has been added to the lower-left corner of the UI.
You can now right-click the tray icon to toggle the task’s visibility on the taskbar.
Also added options to move the UI and bring Yuyuko to the center of the screen.
Now, when Yuyuko sees you, she becomes hungry.
Regarding the transparent background issue caused by certain systems: since changing fullscreen optimization requires registry edits and administrator privileges, I consider it risky, so I’ve decided not to implement a fix for this.
Known Issues:
The character disappears when the app is moved to a secondary monitor.
(I believe the issue is actually due to incorrect position rather than true disappearance. I don’t have a secondary monitor to verify this, but I hope the “move to center” option will serve as a workaround. Awaiting feedback.)
Known but Unresolved Issues:
This app forces fullscreen, which may cause Wallpaper Engine wallpapers to stop playing when “pause when maximized” is enabled.
Due to z-order/layering issues, some taskbar-transparency software may fail to keep the taskbar transparent.
Enabling GPU acceleration causes severe lag.
Transparent background fails due to fullscreen optimization.
(Go to the gear icon at the top-right of Steam → Manage → Browse local files → right-click game.exe → Properties → Compatibility → check Disable fullscreen optimizations — this resolves the issue in most cases.)
Changed files in this update