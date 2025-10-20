Based on feedback, a dropdown menu for text size has been added to the lower-left corner of the UI.

You can now right-click the tray icon to toggle the task’s visibility on the taskbar.

Also added options to move the UI and bring Yuyuko to the center of the screen.

Now, when Yuyuko sees you, she becomes hungry.

Regarding the transparent background issue caused by certain systems: since changing fullscreen optimization requires registry edits and administrator privileges, I consider it risky, so I’ve decided not to implement a fix for this.

Known Issues:

The character disappears when the app is moved to a secondary monitor.

(I believe the issue is actually due to incorrect position rather than true disappearance. I don’t have a secondary monitor to verify this, but I hope the “move to center” option will serve as a workaround. Awaiting feedback.)

Known but Unresolved Issues: