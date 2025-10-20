· Fix for the way grade comparisons between your scouted rating and the report rating were calculated; they were backwards before
· fixed display bug on game result screen not correctly showing attendance
· added row to box score to show both teams' stats next to each other
· fixed bug with in-game rotations allowing submission of incorrect rotation
· fixed bug where another team's recruiting action would show up as your team's action
· updated player pool to make sure which players are walkons makes more sense, instead of pure randomness
· fixed display bug showing the coach skill as "charisma" instead of "Salesmanship"
· made call HS and travel coach not available for juco or transfers
· made the going pro alert only occur when player is not a senior or is redshirted senior
· made transfer recruits start with some scouting revealed
· added transfer reason to store for recruit and player
· removed checklist entry for players going pro that are seniors
· fixed bug allowing scout game of transfer recruits
· fixed display bug with coach skill point cost
· rebalanced coach skill selection for CPU coaches to have them purchase skills more often instead of saving for a big one
· fixed bug where weeks at end of calendar year/beginning of calendar year would think there were no games scheduled for practice reasons, leading to no game prep
· fixed bug with tournaments related to no teams playing in some major cities; add "metro city" variable to some teams when they play in tournaments
· correctly set tournaments as neutral games
· in neutral games, don't show @ on calendar day
· fixed bug with tournaments not showing the final game on the calendar
· added full UI to display ticket revenue, including season tickets, neutral game tickets, last and current year revenue
· highlighted user team name on bracket
· fixed bug with achievements triggering for winning home or away games when the game is neutral
· set playoff host sites and displayed them on playoffs
· fixed bug allowing team to schedule two tournaments in a week
· added functionality for media tv deals
· made minute requirements for poor morale a little more lenient
· made team success requirements for poor morale a little more lenient
Changed files in this update