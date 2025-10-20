 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20459251
Update notes via Steam Community

·         Fix for the way grade comparisons between your scouted rating and the report rating were calculated; they were backwards before

·         fixed display bug on game result screen not correctly showing attendance

·         added row to box score to show both teams' stats next to each other

·         fixed bug with in-game rotations allowing submission of incorrect rotation

·         fixed bug where another team's recruiting action would show up as your team's action

·         updated player pool to make sure which players are walkons makes more sense, instead of pure randomness

·         fixed display bug showing the coach skill as "charisma" instead of "Salesmanship"

·         made call HS and travel coach not available for juco or transfers

·         made the going pro alert only occur when player is not a senior or is redshirted senior

·         made transfer recruits start with some scouting revealed

·         added transfer reason to store for recruit and player

·         removed checklist entry for players going pro that are seniors

·         fixed bug allowing scout game of transfer recruits

·         fixed display bug with coach skill point cost

·         rebalanced coach skill selection for CPU coaches to have them purchase skills more often instead of saving for a big one

·         fixed bug where weeks at end of calendar year/beginning of calendar year would think there were no games scheduled for practice reasons, leading to no game prep

·         fixed bug with tournaments related to no teams playing in some major cities; add "metro city" variable to some teams when they play in tournaments

·         correctly set tournaments as neutral games

·         in neutral games, don't show @ on calendar day

·         fixed bug with tournaments not showing the final game on the calendar

·         added full UI to display ticket revenue, including season tickets, neutral game tickets, last and current year revenue

·         highlighted user team name on bracket

·         fixed bug with achievements triggering for winning home or away games when the game is neutral

·         set playoff host sites and displayed them on playoffs

·         fixed bug allowing team to schedule two tournaments in a week

·         added functionality for media tv deals

·         made minute requirements for poor morale a little more lenient

·         made team success requirements for poor morale a little more lenient

Changed files in this update

