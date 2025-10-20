· Fix for the way grade comparisons between your scouted rating and the report rating were calculated; they were backwards before

· fixed display bug on game result screen not correctly showing attendance

· added row to box score to show both teams' stats next to each other

· fixed bug with in-game rotations allowing submission of incorrect rotation

· fixed bug where another team's recruiting action would show up as your team's action

· updated player pool to make sure which players are walkons makes more sense, instead of pure randomness

· fixed display bug showing the coach skill as "charisma" instead of "Salesmanship"

· made call HS and travel coach not available for juco or transfers

· made the going pro alert only occur when player is not a senior or is redshirted senior

· made transfer recruits start with some scouting revealed

· added transfer reason to store for recruit and player

· removed checklist entry for players going pro that are seniors

· fixed bug allowing scout game of transfer recruits

· fixed display bug with coach skill point cost

· rebalanced coach skill selection for CPU coaches to have them purchase skills more often instead of saving for a big one

· fixed bug where weeks at end of calendar year/beginning of calendar year would think there were no games scheduled for practice reasons, leading to no game prep

· fixed bug with tournaments related to no teams playing in some major cities; add "metro city" variable to some teams when they play in tournaments

· correctly set tournaments as neutral games

· in neutral games, don't show @ on calendar day

· fixed bug with tournaments not showing the final game on the calendar

· added full UI to display ticket revenue, including season tickets, neutral game tickets, last and current year revenue

· highlighted user team name on bracket

· fixed bug with achievements triggering for winning home or away games when the game is neutral

· set playoff host sites and displayed them on playoffs

· fixed bug allowing team to schedule two tournaments in a week

· added functionality for media tv deals

· made minute requirements for poor morale a little more lenient

· made team success requirements for poor morale a little more lenient