Hello, Survival Typists!

It’s crazy to think that it has now been more than one year since the Early Access launch of Glyphica : Typing Survival. We want to thank the almost 80,000 players who have bought the game and given us 89% positive reviews. More than that, we appreciate everyone who has given feedback here and on Discord to help guide the team on how to develop the game further. Before we go into what we’re doing for this update



2 New Main Weapons

We launched the game with Repeater and Heat Ray, and followed it up with Barrage in Update 1 and Splattershot in Update 4. Each main weapon is hand crafted to offer a different play style, and we’re unveiling a new one with this update.



3 New Bosses and More Enemies

The bosses are the second most popular element of the game, with players usually having one boss that is their favorite to hate on. Since launch, we’ve added Cerberus, Jormungandr, and Gemini to the list of big bads that ruin your typing experience. On top of that, we added new pesky enemy types like the Splitter.



Augmentations

These were added very early on in the game and have been expanded on with almost every update. Augmentations allow the player to fully specialize their build and match their playing style.

New Level Up Weapons and Evolutions

More level up weapons like the orbiter and guardian have been added over time, each with unique weapon evolutions. Some evolutions are only accessible if you have 2 specific weapons, can you find out which ones?



Statistics and Leaderboards

We added these tools for those that want to track their typing improvement in-game!

Music and Color Themes

We added new color themes and soundtracks for people who want custom jams or colors to suit their moods.

Update 7

New main Weapon : Overmind

Taking cues from RTS games, the Overmind is the strategist’s favorite weapon, as it allows the survival typist to strategically target multiple enemies at the same time. High level players can use the Overmind to target problem areas strategically to pull them out of tight situations.



Super Relaxed Mode

We always listen to feedback from our players, and quite a few of you were asking for a much more relaxed mode for chilling out or even language learning sessions.



Balancing

We hear the issues players have with the difficulty of bosses, so we’ve made the difficulty scaling more manageable after the boss spawns. Loot drops are also time based instead of chance based now, so there’s a more consistent supply of loot.

playglyphica.com

While our Steam demo has now been out for a while, the big thing we were working on these past couple of months is our web based demo. We know that the best typing games and apps like nitrotype and monkeytpe are freely available on the web.

While we believe that the gameplay we have integrated into the typing game genre deserves a premium price, being on the web is the most frictionless way of getting the game in people’s hands.

So if you know someone who would be a fan of the game but needs a little bit of convincing, go ahead and link them to playglyphica.com They’ll be able to play the endless mode for Repeater as many times as they like, with all the colors and themes available in the full game.

Closing

That’s it for now, Survival Typists. We’ll have another update for you before the end of the year. Until then, happy typing!

CHANGELOG



BUGFIXES

--------

- Fixed Hunter Seeker Mines endlessly chase Jormungandr boss.

- Fixed resume game doesn't immediately apply loaded upgrades.

- Fixed Spoils Augment localization wrong in a few languages

- Fixed Spoils from spawning loot in boss blocked areas.

- Fixed Spoils and Scapegoat do not affect Overmind drones

- Fixed Medkit healing not as described

- Fixed main menu main weapon selector arrow doesn't respect resolution

- Fixed leaderboards-related crash if Steam is not running.

- Fixed Spectres and Overmind not causing status effects

- Optimized Lighting drawing so it runs faster on weaker CPUs.

- Fixed healthbar double resolution scaling issue.

- Fixed main weapon radius is double resolution scaled.

- Fixed crash due to Orbiter collision script getting a nullpointer return.

BALANCING

---------

- Increased general pickup duration.

- Make relaxed mode even easier.

- Add thicker East Asian font for low resolutions.

- Make loot drops time-based and more regular.

- Lowered threat increase after boss spawns.

- Force consumables to always generate 4-letter (or equivalent) word.

- Lowered requirements for word typed achievements.

FEATURES

--------

- Added Retry button to Summary Screen.

- Added Double Pinyin option for Simplified Chinese.

- Added Ukrainian language.

- Added Catalan language.

- Added Russian language.