Greetings Wildkeepers,

It's finally here! Wildkeepers Rising 1.0 is LIVE!

Today is a HUGE day for us. This is the result of two years of hard work. Lyle and I have put everything we've got into Wildkeepers Rising, investing our time and our money trying to make the best possible game. It's been a relentlessly difficult, but also incredibly rewarding journey. But enough about us, what do you get from this release?

Wildkeepers 1.0

We've really tried to push the bullet heaven genre forward in Wildkeepers Rising with the addition of Guardians and Sigils. Our goal was to provide enough variety (in both gameplay and visuals) to enable you to play however you wanted and develop favorite builds, but also to challenge you to make it work with what you've got.

We've added a lot of content to this game:

5 fully playable Wildkeepers

29 Guardians, each with individual personalities, upgrades, supers and play styles

4 large environments, with unique layouts

65 different enemies, with distinct behaviors

4 tremendous bosses

50 Sigils, serving either as weapons, passives or game-changers

77 pieces of upgradeable and equippable Gear, which create a ridiculous amount of combinations

All of this content serves as the foundation to create infinite possibilities and unique situations during gameplay. At the same time, we never intended for this to be a game where you're grinding for hours, playing the same content over and over, just to get 1% stronger, or to unlock a reskin of a character. Every enemy, every Sigil, every Guardian is designed to increase the amount of variety, to show you something you haven't seen yet. And after 15-20 hours, if you've completed all the content and you're satisfied, so are we.

If you want more details about the changes between 1.0 and 0.4, I wrote about it here:

Launch Discount

We made the decision to maintain the Early Access price of $9.99 USD (regional prices may vary) because we wanted to make the game as accessible as possible to as many players as possible.

Besides this, we're also launching with a 10% discount for 7 days.

This truly is the best time to get Wildkeepers Rising:

Coming Soon

Steam has always been our primary platform, because of its flexibility, and the ability to connect with a knowledgeable audience full of discerning players like you.

We will continue to have a strong presence here. Wildkeepers Rising is currently participating in the Roguelike Celebration (check them out here and here, it's really cool). And we're also going to be a part of the upcoming Bullet Heaven Fest 3.0 (Dec 4th) which I'm sure will be full of great games you'll enjoy if you like Wildkeepers Rising.

But beyond Steam, we're also proud to be able to offer the game to audiences on console. We're in the process of getting everything finalized, but can announce that Wildkeepers Rising is coming to console (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X) on November 12th.

We're looking forward to all of you playing Wildkeepers Rising, and we'd love to hear about it. Please leave us a comment in the Steam Forums or join our Discord (I respond personally to all questions and comments). We hope to see you there.

Sergio.