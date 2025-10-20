Front Office Football Nine



Version 9.2 Update

This update adds the ability to start a new Front Office Football universe with the 2025 Player and Coaches files. The 2023 and 2024 files will still be available.



The new dynamic kickoffs from 2024 (and revised extensively this year) have been modeled and implemented.



To use the new files, begin a new universe and select the 2025 Player files. They will only work with a new universe.



Please see the product documentation for other changes. Some of the data files were changed, and there are a few bug fixes.