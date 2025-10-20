 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20458870 Edited 20 October 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Front Office Football Nine

Version 9.2 Update


This update adds the ability to start a new Front Office Football universe with the 2025 Player and Coaches files. The 2023 and 2024 files will still be available.

The new dynamic kickoffs from 2024 (and revised extensively this year) have been modeled and implemented.

To use the new files, begin a new universe and select the 2025 Player files. They will only work with a new universe.

Please see the product documentation for other changes. Some of the data files were changed, and there are a few bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2633171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link