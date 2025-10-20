🗺️ Procedural Map Generation
The first map, Unending Timber, is now fully procedural, every run will generate the roads dynamically.
Note: Currently this is available for single-player mode only.
🔒 Engine & Security Updates
We’ve integrated the latest security fixes from Unity Editor as detailed in their Security Update Advisory (see: Unity Security – Sept 2025 01).
This addresses a high-severity vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) that could allow local code execution or information disclosure in affected builds.
💻 Platform Availability
This update (v0.6.5) is currently available for Windows.
Mac and Linux versions are planned and will come in a future update.
Changed files in this update