20 October 2025 Build 20458844 Edited 20 October 2025 – 03:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🗺️ Procedural Map Generation

  • The first map, Unending Timber, is now fully procedural, every run will generate the roads dynamically.

  • Note: Currently this is available for single-player mode only.

🔒 Engine & Security Updates

  • We’ve integrated the latest security fixes from Unity Editor as detailed in their Security Update Advisory (see: Unity Security – Sept 2025 01).

  • This addresses a high-severity vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) that could allow local code execution or information disclosure in affected builds.

💻 Platform Availability

  • This update (v0.6.5) is currently available for Windows.

  • Mac and Linux versions are planned and will come in a future update.

