[Event Period]

October 21st, 2025 - November 18th, 2025

[Exchange Shop Period]

October 21st, 2025 - November 25th, 2025

(* Per Character Event)

[Event Details]

1. During the event, log in with each character to obtain 20 Vending Machine Tokens.

- Vending Machine Tokens can be used until November 18th at 7:00 UTC.

2. You can use the obtained Vending Machine Tokens to select and purchase Vending Machine Missions that you would like to complete.

- There are normal missions that reset daily at 7:00 UTC and limited missions that reset every Tuesday at 7:00 UTC.

3. You can earn Vending Machine Coupons by completing the selected and purchased Vending Machine Missions.

- Completing a limited mission will reward you with an Autumn Gift instead of a Vending Machine Coupon, and you can use the gift to obtain 3 Vending Machine Coupons.

- You can only earn a weekly maximum of 60 Vending Machine Coupons per character.

4. You can use Vending Machine Coupons to obtain rewards at the Exchange Shop.

[Missions]

Mission Type Objective Purchase Count Goal Count Reward Name Acquired Quantity (Coupon) Limited Raid Battle - Clear 4 Times Without Dying Once per Week 4 Autumn Gift x1 (Contains x3 Coupons) Limited Raid Battle - Set Up Campfires 5 Times Once per Week 5 Autumn Gift x1 (Contains x3 Coupons) Limited Raid Battle - Use Active Skills 10 Times Once per Week 10 Autumn Gift x1 (Contains x3 Coupons) Normal Conquer Lv. 110+ Raid Battles 4 times Unlimited 4 Autumn Vending Machine Coupon 3 Normal Conquer Special Battles 2 Times Unlimited 2 Autumn Vending Machine Coupon 3 Normal Conquer Royal Army Battles 2 times Unlimited 2 Autumn Vending Machine Coupon 3 Normal Conquer Niflheim Battles 3 times Unlimited 3 Autumn Vending Machine Coupon 3 Normal Conquer 2 Red Moon's Energy Battles Unlimited 2 Autumn Vending Machine Coupon 3 Normal Conquer Redeemers Battle 2 times Unlimited 2 Autumn Vending Machine Coupon 3 Normal Conquer 1 Space Time Distortion Battle Unlimited 1 Autumn Vending Machine Coupon 3 Normal Conquer Lv. 30+ Normal Battles 10 times Unlimited 10 Autumn Vending Machine Coupon 3

(* Detailed List of eligible battles are listed at the end of the page)

[Exchange Shop Details]

Item Name Acquired Qty. Coupons Required Tradability Purchase Limit Expiration Date Clone Outfit Crafting Box 1 45 Account Shareable 1x per Account December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Enchant Rune (Gift) 1 30 Can use Shared Storage 1x per Account December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Premium Armor Enhancement Rune (Gift) 1 15 Can use Shared Storage 3x per Account December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Uaithne Crystal Box [AS] 1 10 Account Shareable 10x per Account December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box [AS] 1 8 Account Shareable 3x per Account December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Uaithne Fragment Destiny Box [AS] 1 8 Account Shareable 3x per Account December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Superior Element Stone Box [AS] 1 8 Account Shareable 3x per Account December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Rune Rune! Box 1 7 Bound to Character 4x per Character December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Brynn Elixir Box 1 6 Account Shareable 3x per Account December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Mysterious Shard Grade 3 1 5 Account Shareable x1 10x per Account - Abyssal Shard Grade 3 1 5 Account Shareable x1 10x per Account - Sealed Power: Fragment 30 5 Account Shareable x1 10x per Account - [Tuning] Enhanced/New Era Materials Destiny Box [AS] 1 5 Account Shareable 8x per Account December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Resenlian's Battle Completion Scroll [AS] 1 4 Account Shareable 8x per Account December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Redeemers Seal Box 1 3 Bound to Character 3x per Character December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Superior Enhancement Elixir Box [AS] 1 3 Account Shareable x1 15x per Account December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC AP 500 Capsule 1 3 Bound to Character 10x per Character - Goddess Grace (Party, Binding) 1 3 Bound to Character 30x per Character - Divine Blessing Stone (Binding) 1 3 Bound to Character 30x per Character - Exquisite HP Potion 3 1 Bound to Character 50x per Character -

[Reward Details]

1. Autumn Gift

By using the Autumn Gift Box, you can obtain three Autumn Vending Machine Coupons and one of the items by a given probability

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration Autumn Vending Machine Coupon 3 Bound to Character November 25th, 2025, 7:00 UTC Goddess Grace (Binding) 1 Bound to Character - Exquisite HP Potion 3 Bound to Character - Superior Guild Campfire Kit (Gift) 1 Bound to Character - Divine Blessing Stone (Binding) 1 Bound to Character - Equipment Durability Protection (Exquisite) 1 Bound to Character -

2. Redeemers Seal Box

Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration Redeemers Seal 2 Bound to Character Departure License: Redeemers 1 Bound to Character November 25th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

3. [Tuning] Enhanced/New Era Materials Destiny Box [AS]

Can select one of the contents below

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration Enhanced New Era Materials Box [AS] 1 Bound to Character - New Era Materials Box [AS] 1 Bound to Character -

4. New Era Materials Box [AS]

Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration New Era Leather 20 Bound to Character - New Era Cloth 20 Bound to Character - New Era Orb 20 Bound to Character - New Era Ore 20 Bound to Character -

5. Enhanced New Era Materials Box [AS]

Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration Enhanced New Era Ore 10 Bound to Character - Enhanced New Era Cloth 10 Bound to Character - Enhanced New Era Leather 10 Bound to Character - Enhanced New Era Orb 10 Bound to Character -

6. Uaithne Fragment Destiny Box [AS]

Can select one of the contents below

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration Uaithne Fragment: Auxiliary Equipment 1 Bound to Character - Uaithne Fragment: Weapon 1 Bound to Character - Uaithne Fragment: Head Armor 1 Bound to Character - Uaithne Fragment: Chest Armor 1 Bound to Character - Uaithne Fragment: Leg Armor 1 Bound to Character - Uaithne Fragment: Hand Armor 1 Bound to Character - Uaithne Fragment: Feet Armor 1 Bound to Character -

7. Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box [AS]

Can select one of the contents below

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration Solid Uaithne Crystal 1 Bound to Character - Smooth Uaithne Crystal 1 Bound to Character - Robust Uaithne Crystal 1 Bound to Character - Unrelenting Uaithne Crystal 1 Bound to Character - Keen Uaithne Crystal 1 Bound to Character - Lightweight Uaithne Crystal 1 Bound to Character - Stable Uaithne Crystal 1 Bound to Character - Perfect Uaithne Crystal 1 Bound to Character -

8. Uaithne Crystal Box [AS]

Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration Uaithne Crystal 1 Bound to Character -

9. Superior Element Stone Box [AS]

Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration Superior Element Stone 1 Bound to Character -

10. Superior Enhancement Elixir Box [AS]

Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration Superior Enhancement Elixir 1 Bound to Character -

11. Brynn Elixir Box

Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration 50 Brynn Elixir 1 Bound to Character - 30 Brynn Elixir 1 Bound to Character - 10 Brynn Elixir 2 Bound to Character -

12. Rune Rune! Box

Can obtain one of the items by a given probability

Box Contents Quantity Tradability Expiration Unstable Enhancement Rune (Binding) 1 Bound to Character - Unstable Enchant Rune (Binding) 1 Bound to Character -

Note.

You can join this event on a per-character basis.

Traveler's Vending Machine Token weekly limits reset every Tuesday at 07:00 UTC.

Limited missions can be selected once a week, and the number of purchases resets every Tuesday at 07:00 UTC.

The number of battle clear counts for the missions resets on the following day at 07:00 UTC.

Event items that are not specified as Account Sharable or Able to use Shared Storage are all bound to the character that acquired them.

Some event items have an expiration date fixed on the item tooltip.

[Eligible Battle List]

Raid Battle Royal Castle Topaz Hall Forgotten Altar Dialectic of Death Cavern of Enmity Great Ministry The Winds of Lochlann The Sanctuary of Reconstruction Grave of Swords Sidhe Palace The One Who Protects the Altar False Confession Glutton's Banquet A Prophecy That Cannot Be Followed Unjust Cathedral

Redeemers Battle Sea of Reflection Dark Side of the Moon Tempering the Sword Tree of Life [Hell] Sea of Reflection [Hell] Dark Side of the Moon [Hell] Tempering the Sword [Hell] Tree of Life

Special Battle [Special] Surprise Attack [Special] Grave of Madness

Royal Army Battle Frosted Omen The Missing Soul Memory of the Past

Niflheim Queen of the Cursed Refuge of the Dead Requiem of the Lost One

Red Moon's Energy Bathed in Red Ainle at Stake Ortel Castle in Red Hilder Forest Ruins in Red