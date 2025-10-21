[Event Period]
October 21st, 2025 - November 18th, 2025
[Exchange Shop Period]
October 21st, 2025 - November 25th, 2025
(* Per Character Event)
[Event Details]
1. During the event, log in with each character to obtain 20 Vending Machine Tokens.
- Vending Machine Tokens can be used until November 18th at 7:00 UTC.
2. You can use the obtained Vending Machine Tokens to select and purchase Vending Machine Missions that you would like to complete.
- There are normal missions that reset daily at 7:00 UTC and limited missions that reset every Tuesday at 7:00 UTC.
3. You can earn Vending Machine Coupons by completing the selected and purchased Vending Machine Missions.
- Completing a limited mission will reward you with an Autumn Gift instead of a Vending Machine Coupon, and you can use the gift to obtain 3 Vending Machine Coupons.
- You can only earn a weekly maximum of 60 Vending Machine Coupons per character.
4. You can use Vending Machine Coupons to obtain rewards at the Exchange Shop.
[Missions]
Mission Type
Objective
Purchase Count
Goal Count
Reward Name
Acquired Quantity (Coupon)
Limited
Raid Battle - Clear 4 Times Without Dying
Once per Week
4
Autumn Gift
x1 (Contains x3 Coupons)
Limited
Raid Battle - Set Up Campfires 5 Times
Once per Week
5
Autumn Gift
x1 (Contains x3 Coupons)
Limited
Raid Battle - Use Active Skills 10 Times
Once per Week
10
Autumn Gift
x1 (Contains x3 Coupons)
Normal
Conquer Lv. 110+ Raid Battles 4 times
Unlimited
4
Autumn Vending Machine Coupon
3
Normal
Conquer Special Battles 2 Times
Unlimited
2
Autumn Vending Machine Coupon
3
Normal
Conquer Royal Army Battles 2 times
Unlimited
2
Autumn Vending Machine Coupon
3
Normal
Conquer Niflheim Battles 3 times
Unlimited
3
Autumn Vending Machine Coupon
3
Normal
Conquer 2 Red Moon's Energy Battles
Unlimited
2
Autumn Vending Machine Coupon
3
Normal
Conquer Redeemers Battle 2 times
Unlimited
2
Autumn Vending Machine Coupon
3
Normal
Conquer 1 Space Time Distortion Battle
Unlimited
1
Autumn Vending Machine Coupon
3
Normal
Conquer Lv. 30+ Normal Battles 10 times
Unlimited
10
Autumn Vending Machine Coupon
3
(* Detailed List of eligible battles are listed at the end of the page)
[Exchange Shop Details]
Item Name
Acquired Qty.
Coupons Required
Tradability
Purchase Limit
Expiration Date
Clone Outfit Crafting Box
1
45
Account Shareable
1x per Account
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Enchant Rune (Gift)
1
30
Can use Shared Storage
1x per Account
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Premium Armor Enhancement Rune (Gift)
1
15
Can use Shared Storage
3x per Account
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Uaithne Crystal Box [AS]
1
10
Account Shareable
10x per Account
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box [AS]
1
8
Account Shareable
3x per Account
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Uaithne Fragment Destiny Box [AS]
1
8
Account Shareable
3x per Account
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Superior Element Stone Box [AS]
1
8
Account Shareable
3x per Account
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Rune Rune! Box
1
7
Bound to Character
4x per Character
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Brynn Elixir Box
1
6
Account Shareable
3x per Account
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Mysterious Shard Grade 3
1
5
Account Shareable x1
10x per Account
-
Abyssal Shard Grade 3
1
5
Account Shareable x1
10x per Account
-
Sealed Power: Fragment
30
5
Account Shareable x1
10x per Account
-
[Tuning] Enhanced/New Era Materials Destiny Box [AS]
1
5
Account Shareable
8x per Account
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Resenlian's Battle Completion Scroll [AS]
1
4
Account Shareable
8x per Account
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Redeemers Seal Box
1
3
Bound to Character
3x per Character
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Superior Enhancement Elixir Box [AS]
1
3
Account Shareable x1
15x per Account
December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
AP 500 Capsule
1
3
Bound to Character
10x per Character
-
Goddess Grace (Party, Binding)
1
3
Bound to Character
30x per Character
-
Divine Blessing Stone (Binding)
1
3
Bound to Character
30x per Character
-
Exquisite HP Potion
3
1
Bound to Character
50x per Character
-
[Reward Details]
1. Autumn Gift
By using the Autumn Gift Box, you can obtain three Autumn Vending Machine Coupons and one of the items by a given probability
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
Autumn Vending Machine Coupon
3
Bound to Character
November 25th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
Goddess Grace (Binding)
1
Bound to Character
-
Exquisite HP Potion
3
Bound to Character
-
Superior Guild Campfire Kit (Gift)
1
Bound to Character
-
Divine Blessing Stone (Binding)
1
Bound to Character
-
Equipment Durability Protection (Exquisite)
1
Bound to Character
-
2. Redeemers Seal Box
Can obtain all of the below
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
Redeemers Seal
2
Bound to Character
Departure License: Redeemers
1
Bound to Character
November 25th, 2025, 7:00 UTC
3. [Tuning] Enhanced/New Era Materials Destiny Box [AS]
Can select one of the contents below
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
Enhanced New Era Materials Box [AS]
1
Bound to Character
-
New Era Materials Box [AS]
1
Bound to Character
-
4. New Era Materials Box [AS]
Can obtain all of the below
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
New Era Leather
20
Bound to Character
-
New Era Cloth
20
Bound to Character
-
New Era Orb
20
Bound to Character
-
New Era Ore
20
Bound to Character
-
5. Enhanced New Era Materials Box [AS]
Can obtain all of the below
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
Enhanced New Era Ore
10
Bound to Character
-
Enhanced New Era Cloth
10
Bound to Character
-
Enhanced New Era Leather
10
Bound to Character
-
Enhanced New Era Orb
10
Bound to Character
-
6. Uaithne Fragment Destiny Box [AS]
Can select one of the contents below
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
Uaithne Fragment: Auxiliary Equipment
1
Bound to Character
-
Uaithne Fragment: Weapon
1
Bound to Character
-
Uaithne Fragment: Head Armor
1
Bound to Character
-
Uaithne Fragment: Chest Armor
1
Bound to Character
-
Uaithne Fragment: Leg Armor
1
Bound to Character
-
Uaithne Fragment: Hand Armor
1
Bound to Character
-
Uaithne Fragment: Feet Armor
1
Bound to Character
-
7. Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box [AS]
Can select one of the contents below
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
Solid Uaithne Crystal
1
Bound to Character
-
Smooth Uaithne Crystal
1
Bound to Character
-
Robust Uaithne Crystal
1
Bound to Character
-
Unrelenting Uaithne Crystal
1
Bound to Character
-
Keen Uaithne Crystal
1
Bound to Character
-
Lightweight Uaithne Crystal
1
Bound to Character
-
Stable Uaithne Crystal
1
Bound to Character
-
Perfect Uaithne Crystal
1
Bound to Character
-
8. Uaithne Crystal Box [AS]
Can obtain all of the below
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
Uaithne Crystal
1
Bound to Character
-
9. Superior Element Stone Box [AS]
Can obtain all of the below
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
Superior Element Stone
1
Bound to Character
-
10. Superior Enhancement Elixir Box [AS]
Can obtain all of the below
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
Superior Enhancement Elixir
1
Bound to Character
-
11. Brynn Elixir Box
Can obtain all of the below
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
50 Brynn Elixir
1
Bound to Character
-
30 Brynn Elixir
1
Bound to Character
-
10 Brynn Elixir
2
Bound to Character
-
12. Rune Rune! Box
Can obtain one of the items by a given probability
Box Contents
Quantity
Tradability
Expiration
Unstable Enhancement Rune (Binding)
1
Bound to Character
-
Unstable Enchant Rune (Binding)
1
Bound to Character
-
Note.
You can join this event on a per-character basis.
Traveler's Vending Machine Token weekly limits reset every Tuesday at 07:00 UTC.
Limited missions can be selected once a week, and the number of purchases resets every Tuesday at 07:00 UTC.
The number of battle clear counts for the missions resets on the following day at 07:00 UTC.
Event items that are not specified as Account Sharable or Able to use Shared Storage are all bound to the character that acquired them.
Some event items have an expiration date fixed on the item tooltip.
[Eligible Battle List]
Raid Battle
Royal Castle Topaz Hall
Forgotten Altar
Dialectic of Death
Cavern of Enmity
Great Ministry
The Winds of Lochlann
The Sanctuary of Reconstruction
Grave of Swords
Sidhe Palace
The One Who Protects the Altar
False Confession
Glutton's Banquet
A Prophecy That Cannot Be Followed
Unjust Cathedral
Redeemers Battle
Sea of Reflection
Dark Side of the Moon
Tempering the Sword
Tree of Life
[Hell] Sea of Reflection
[Hell] Dark Side of the Moon
[Hell] Tempering the Sword
[Hell] Tree of Life
Special Battle
[Special] Surprise Attack
[Special] Grave of Madness
Royal Army Battle
Frosted Omen
The Missing Soul
Memory of the Past
Niflheim
Queen of the Cursed
Refuge of the Dead
Requiem of the Lost One
Red Moon's Energy
Bathed in Red
Ainle at Stake
Ortel Castle in Red
Hilder Forest Ruins in Red
Lv 30+ Normal Battle
White Tyrant's Challenge
Irukul
Frostborn Seal
Timeless Rage
Earthborn Seal
Nightmare at the Ruins
Recluse
The Weeping Queen
Avatar of Destruction
Trampled Plains
The Pursuit
Gnoll Patrol
Ruins of Sanctity
Red Archer
Gnoll King, Ruler of the Ruins
The Fleeing Gnoll King
Hunter at the Ruins
Storeroom
Reinforcements
The Last Fragment
The Investigation
Another Storeroom
Rocky Wilderness
Lost Road
Herb Lands
The Contract
Contact
Gatekeeper of the Catacombs
Ahglan the Golem
Colru the Golem
The Secret
Rocktune's Cabin
Bandits
Gremlin Lair
Cadet's Challenge
Fate and Destiny
Cadet Ceremony
Madness
The Howling Soul
Ocean Scent
Snowman Alert
Windgun
Unfinished Business
Patrolling the Depths
Hoarfrost Hollow in Flames
Greedy Kobold
Appearance of a Small Bear
The Evil One
What the Dead Leave Behind
Give a Beggar a Coin...
Secret Waterway
Pretty Green Beetle
Taking Initiative
Ambush
Where the Road Leads
Where the Sun Don't Shine
The Inverse Blade
The Central Garden
Silent Blade
Rescue
Colhen in Flames
Buried Sorrow
Fruitful
Pursuit
Betrayal
The Fomorian Leader
The Giant
Wet, Dark, and Mossy
Strong Drink
Sewers
Appreciate a Pirate's Greatness
Lost and Damned
Appreciate a Pirate's Magnificence
Stormy Seas
Troll Hunter
The Chief of Death
Devil in the Water
Tone Deaf Siren
Treasure Hunt
Wasp Conqueror
A Ruler's Refuge
Earth Shaker
Search for the Destiny Stone
Underground City
Desert Passage
The Last Meeting
Death's Shadow
Memory of the Past
Endless Questions
Desert Princess
The Way Home
Voices in the Dark
Cave of the Reaper
Bizarre Machine
Just to be Sure
The Vanishing Magician
Crumbling Mine
Into the Abyss
Under the Moonlight
Mine Rendezvous
No Man's Mine
God of Death
Burning Temple
Gates of Hell
Desolate Malina
Rocheste by Sea
Autumn Reed Bed
Deciduous Forest
Glowing Plant
Garden Guardian
Corrupted Queen
Garden of Tears
Ben Chenner Entrance
Orders from Above
A Friend Once Lost
River on Fire
The Fallen Guardian
Twists in Time
Island Ruins
Ben Chenner Trailhead
Summoning Remnant
Shadow and Light
Temple of the Fallen Moon
En Route
A Place of Loss
Statue at the Summit
Shining Lugh
Radiance
Ben Chenner Summit
Lochlann Plains Entrance
Abandoned Ruins
Facing the Inevitable
Under the Surface
Agony and Despair
Lochlann Plains
World of Pain
The Devil's Cook
The Operating Room
Shattered Will
Denizen of the Deep
Deep Corruption
A Moment's Notice
Burning Vice
Rescue Mission
Impermanence
You Only Live Once
Nothing to Lose
Frozen Land
A Clue
What to Believe In
A Long, Dark Path
Hidden Path
Repeated Alert
Broken Interdiction
Greed's End
Light's Warning
Cold Comfort
Supply Lines
The Birch Forest
Forest Edge
Back to the Forest
Fort of Oblivion
Continued Training
Malice
An Accidental Meeting
A Revisit
Over the Edge
Far Off Still
Refuge
The Trial
Drifting
The Five Spider Brothers
Secret Naughty Chamber
Peer into the Rift
Goliath
The Dark, Dank Sewers
Habitat for Wild Plants
Investigation
Shady Forest
West Hilder Forest
Beginning of the Memory
Fight That Must Be Won
Forest Ruins
An Interdimensional Invasion
Where the Legend Sleeps
Regrets... Too Late
Blood Prince
Awakening - Armor of Ivory
Holy Ground
Shadowed by Darkness
Two Moons
Big Horn Yeti
Revived Fear
Yeti King
The Yeti, an Ancient Race
Charles Expedition
Undying Knight
Paradise Crossed
The Missing Soul
The Price of Failure
Iron Fist
Distorted Truth
Traces of Battle
Surprise Attack
Devil's Tower
Red Stigma
Grave of Madness
Brilliant Lugh
Eweca's Nightmare
Dungeon Laboratory
Remembrance
Battle of Rocheste
Clan of Darkness
Spearhead of Paradise Lost
Under the Pale Moon
Ladaton Bridge
Royal Castle Dungeon
