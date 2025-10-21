 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20458669 Edited 21 October 2025 – 07:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

 

[Event Period]

October 21st, 2025 - November 18th, 2025

[Exchange Shop Period]

October 21st, 2025 - November 25th, 2025

(* Per Character Event)

 

 

[Event Details]

1. During the event, log in with each character to obtain 20 Vending Machine Tokens.

- Vending Machine Tokens can be used until November 18th at 7:00 UTC.

2. You can use the obtained Vending Machine Tokens to select and purchase Vending Machine Missions that you would like to complete.

- There are normal missions that reset daily at 7:00 UTC and limited missions that reset every Tuesday at 7:00 UTC.

3. You can earn Vending Machine Coupons by completing the selected and purchased Vending Machine Missions.

- Completing a limited mission will reward you with an Autumn Gift instead of a Vending Machine Coupon, and you can use the gift to obtain 3 Vending Machine Coupons.

- You can only earn a weekly maximum of 60 Vending Machine Coupons per character.

4. You can use Vending Machine Coupons to obtain rewards at the Exchange Shop.

 

[Missions]

Mission Type

Objective

Purchase Count

Goal Count

Reward Name

Acquired Quantity (Coupon)

Limited

Raid Battle - Clear 4 Times Without Dying

Once per Week

4

Autumn Gift

x1 (Contains x3 Coupons)

Limited

Raid Battle - Set Up Campfires 5 Times

Once per Week

5

Autumn Gift

x1 (Contains x3 Coupons)

Limited

Raid Battle - Use Active Skills 10 Times

Once per Week

10

Autumn Gift

x1 (Contains x3 Coupons)

Normal

Conquer Lv. 110+ Raid Battles 4 times

Unlimited

4

Autumn Vending Machine Coupon

3

Normal

Conquer Special Battles 2 Times

Unlimited

2

Autumn Vending Machine Coupon

3

Normal

Conquer Royal Army Battles 2 times

Unlimited

2

Autumn Vending Machine Coupon

3

Normal

Conquer Niflheim Battles 3 times

Unlimited

3

Autumn Vending Machine Coupon

3

Normal

Conquer 2 Red Moon's Energy Battles

Unlimited

2

Autumn Vending Machine Coupon

3

Normal

Conquer Redeemers Battle 2 times

Unlimited

2

Autumn Vending Machine Coupon

3

Normal

Conquer 1 Space Time Distortion Battle

Unlimited

1

Autumn Vending Machine Coupon

3

Normal

Conquer Lv. 30+ Normal Battles 10 times

Unlimited

10

Autumn Vending Machine Coupon

3

(* Detailed List of eligible battles are listed at the end of the page)

 

[Exchange Shop Details]

Item Name

Acquired Qty.

Coupons Required

Tradability

Purchase Limit

Expiration Date

Clone Outfit Crafting Box

1

45

Account Shareable

1x per Account

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Enchant Rune (Gift)

1

30

Can use Shared Storage

1x per Account

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Premium Armor Enhancement Rune (Gift)

1

15

Can use Shared Storage

3x per Account

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Uaithne Crystal Box [AS]

1

10

Account Shareable

10x per Account

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box [AS]

1

8

Account Shareable

3x per Account

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Uaithne Fragment Destiny Box [AS]

1

8

Account Shareable

3x per Account

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Superior Element Stone Box [AS]

1

8

Account Shareable

3x per Account

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Rune Rune! Box

1

7

Bound to Character

4x per Character

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Brynn Elixir Box

1

6

Account Shareable

3x per Account

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Mysterious Shard Grade 3

1

5

Account Shareable x1

10x per Account

-

Abyssal Shard Grade 3

1

5

Account Shareable x1

10x per Account

-

Sealed Power: Fragment

30

5

Account Shareable x1

10x per Account

-

[Tuning] Enhanced/New Era Materials Destiny Box [AS]

1

5

Account Shareable

8x per Account

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Resenlian's Battle Completion Scroll [AS]

1

4

Account Shareable

8x per Account

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Redeemers Seal Box

1

3

Bound to Character

3x per Character

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Superior Enhancement Elixir Box [AS]

1

3

Account Shareable x1

15x per Account

December 16th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

AP 500 Capsule

1

3

Bound to Character

10x per Character

-

Goddess Grace (Party, Binding)

1

3

Bound to Character

30x per Character

-

Divine Blessing Stone (Binding)

1

3

Bound to Character

30x per Character

-

Exquisite HP Potion

3

1

Bound to Character

50x per Character

-

 

[Reward Details]

1. Autumn Gift

  • By using the Autumn Gift Box, you can obtain three Autumn Vending Machine Coupons and one of the items by a given probability

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

Autumn Vending Machine Coupon

3

Bound to Character

November 25th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

Goddess Grace (Binding)

1

Bound to Character

 -

Exquisite HP Potion

3

Bound to Character

 -

Superior Guild Campfire Kit (Gift)

1

Bound to Character

 -

Divine Blessing Stone (Binding)

1

Bound to Character

-

Equipment Durability Protection (Exquisite)

1

Bound to Character

 -

 

2. Redeemers Seal Box

  • Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

Redeemers Seal

2

Bound to Character

 

Departure License: Redeemers

1

Bound to Character

November 25th, 2025, 7:00 UTC

 

3. [Tuning] Enhanced/New Era Materials Destiny Box [AS]

  • Can select one of the contents below

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

Enhanced New Era Materials Box [AS]

1

Bound to Character

-

New Era Materials Box [AS]

1

Bound to Character

-

 

4. New Era Materials Box [AS]

  • Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

New Era Leather

20

Bound to Character

 -

New Era Cloth

20

Bound to Character

 -

New Era Orb

20

Bound to Character

 -

New Era Ore

20

Bound to Character

 -

 

5. Enhanced New Era Materials Box [AS]

  • Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

Enhanced New Era Ore

10

Bound to Character

 -

Enhanced New Era Cloth

10

Bound to Character

 -

Enhanced New Era Leather

10

Bound to Character

 -

Enhanced New Era Orb

10

Bound to Character

 -

 

6. Uaithne Fragment Destiny Box [AS]

  • Can select one of the contents below

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

Uaithne Fragment: Auxiliary Equipment

1

Bound to Character

-

Uaithne Fragment: Weapon

1

Bound to Character

-

Uaithne Fragment: Head Armor

1

Bound to Character

-

Uaithne Fragment: Chest Armor

1

Bound to Character

-

Uaithne Fragment: Leg Armor

1

Bound to Character

-

Uaithne Fragment: Hand Armor

1

Bound to Character

-

Uaithne Fragment: Feet Armor

1

Bound to Character

-

 

7. Uaithne Only Crystal Destiny Box [AS]

  • Can select one of the contents below

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

Solid Uaithne Crystal

1

Bound to Character

-

Smooth Uaithne Crystal

1

Bound to Character

-

Robust Uaithne Crystal

1

Bound to Character

-

Unrelenting Uaithne Crystal

1

Bound to Character

-

Keen Uaithne Crystal

1

Bound to Character

-

Lightweight Uaithne Crystal

1

Bound to Character

-

Stable Uaithne Crystal

1

Bound to Character

-

Perfect Uaithne Crystal

1

Bound to Character

-

 

8. Uaithne Crystal Box [AS]

  • Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

Uaithne Crystal

1

Bound to Character

 -

 

9. Superior Element Stone Box [AS]

  • Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

Superior Element Stone

1

Bound to Character

 -

 

10. Superior Enhancement Elixir Box [AS]

  • Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

Superior Enhancement Elixir

1

Bound to Character

 -

 

11. Brynn Elixir Box

  • Can obtain all of the below

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

50 Brynn Elixir

1

Bound to Character

 -

30 Brynn Elixir

1

Bound to Character

 -

10 Brynn Elixir

2

Bound to Character

 -

 

12. Rune Rune! Box

  • Can obtain one of the items by a given probability

Box Contents

Quantity

Tradability

Expiration

Unstable Enhancement Rune (Binding)

1

Bound to Character

 -

Unstable Enchant Rune (Binding)

1

Bound to Character

 -

 

 

Note.

  • You can join this event on a per-character basis.

  • Traveler's Vending Machine Token weekly limits reset every Tuesday at 07:00 UTC.

  • Limited missions can be selected once a week, and the number of purchases resets every Tuesday at 07:00 UTC.

  • The number of battle clear counts for the missions resets on the following day at 07:00 UTC.

  • Event items that are not specified as Account Sharable or Able to use Shared Storage are all bound to the character that acquired them.

  • Some event items have an expiration date fixed on the item tooltip.

 

[Eligible Battle List]

Raid Battle

Royal Castle Topaz Hall

Forgotten Altar

Dialectic of Death

Cavern of Enmity

Great Ministry

The Winds of Lochlann

The Sanctuary of Reconstruction

Grave of Swords

Sidhe Palace

 The One Who Protects the Altar

False Confession

Glutton's Banquet

A Prophecy That Cannot Be Followed

Unjust Cathedral

 

Redeemers Battle

Sea of Reflection

Dark Side of the Moon

Tempering the Sword

Tree of Life

[Hell] Sea of Reflection

[Hell] Dark Side of the Moon

[Hell] Tempering the Sword

[Hell] Tree of Life

 

Special Battle

[Special] Surprise Attack

[Special] Grave of Madness

 

Royal Army Battle

Frosted Omen

The Missing Soul

Memory of the Past

 

Niflheim

Queen of the Cursed

Refuge of the Dead

Requiem of the Lost One

 

Red Moon's Energy

Bathed in Red

Ainle at Stake

Ortel Castle in Red

Hilder Forest Ruins in Red

 

Lv 30+ Normal Battle

White Tyrant's Challenge

Irukul

Frostborn Seal

Timeless Rage

Earthborn Seal

Nightmare at the Ruins

Recluse

The Weeping Queen

Avatar of Destruction

Trampled Plains

The Pursuit

Gnoll Patrol

Ruins of Sanctity

Red Archer

Gnoll King, Ruler of the Ruins

The Fleeing Gnoll King

Hunter at the Ruins

Storeroom

Reinforcements

The Last Fragment

The Investigation

Another Storeroom

Rocky Wilderness

Lost Road

Herb Lands

The Contract

Contact

Gatekeeper of the Catacombs

Ahglan the Golem

Colru the Golem

The Secret

Rocktune's Cabin

Bandits

Gremlin Lair

Cadet's Challenge

Fate and Destiny

Cadet Ceremony

Madness

The Howling Soul

Ocean Scent

Snowman Alert

Windgun

Unfinished Business

Patrolling the Depths

Hoarfrost Hollow in Flames

Greedy Kobold

Appearance of a Small Bear

The Evil One

What the Dead Leave Behind

Give a Beggar a Coin...

Secret Waterway

Pretty Green Beetle

Taking Initiative

Ambush

Where the Road Leads

Where the Sun Don't Shine

The Inverse Blade

The Central Garden

Silent Blade

Rescue

Colhen in Flames

Buried Sorrow

Fruitful

Pursuit

Betrayal

The Fomorian Leader

The Giant

Wet, Dark, and Mossy

Strong Drink

Sewers

Appreciate a Pirate's Greatness

Lost and Damned

Appreciate a Pirate's Magnificence

Stormy Seas

Troll Hunter

The Chief of Death

Devil in the Water

Tone Deaf Siren

Treasure Hunt

Wasp Conqueror

A Ruler's Refuge

Earth Shaker

Search for the Destiny Stone

Underground City

Desert Passage

The Last Meeting

Death's Shadow

Memory of the Past

Endless Questions

Desert Princess

The Way Home

Voices in the Dark

Cave of the Reaper

Bizarre Machine

Just to be Sure

The Vanishing Magician

Crumbling Mine

Into the Abyss 

Under the Moonlight

Mine Rendezvous

No Man's Mine

God of Death

Burning Temple

Gates of Hell

Desolate Malina

Rocheste by Sea

Autumn Reed Bed

Deciduous Forest

Glowing Plant

Garden Guardian

Corrupted Queen

Garden of Tears

Ben Chenner Entrance

Orders from Above

A Friend Once Lost

River on Fire

The Fallen Guardian

Twists in Time

Island Ruins

Ben Chenner Trailhead

Summoning Remnant

Shadow and Light

Temple of the Fallen Moon

En Route

A Place of Loss

Statue at the Summit

Shining Lugh

Radiance

Ben Chenner Summit

Lochlann Plains Entrance

Abandoned Ruins

Facing the Inevitable

Under the Surface

Agony and Despair

Lochlann Plains

World of Pain

The Devil's Cook

The Operating Room

Shattered Will

Denizen of the Deep

Deep Corruption

A Moment's Notice

Burning Vice

Rescue Mission

Impermanence

You Only Live Once

Nothing to Lose

Frozen Land

A Clue

What to Believe In

A Long, Dark Path

Hidden Path

Repeated Alert

Broken Interdiction

Greed's End

Light's Warning

Cold Comfort

Supply Lines

The Birch Forest

Forest Edge

Back to the Forest

Fort of Oblivion

Continued Training

Malice

An Accidental Meeting

A Revisit

Over the Edge

Far Off Still

Refuge

The Trial

Drifting

The Five Spider Brothers

Secret Naughty Chamber

Peer into the Rift

Goliath

The Dark, Dank Sewers

Habitat for Wild Plants

Investigation

Shady Forest

West Hilder Forest

Beginning of the Memory

Fight That Must Be Won

Forest Ruins

An Interdimensional Invasion

Where the Legend Sleeps

Regrets... Too Late

Blood Prince

Awakening - Armor of Ivory

Holy Ground

Shadowed by Darkness

Two Moons

Big Horn Yeti

Revived Fear

Yeti King

The Yeti, an Ancient Race

Charles Expedition

Undying Knight

Paradise Crossed

The Missing Soul

The Price of Failure

Iron Fist

Distorted Truth

Traces of Battle

Surprise Attack

Devil's Tower

Red Stigma

Grave of Madness

Brilliant Lugh

Eweca's Nightmare

Dungeon Laboratory

Remembrance

Battle of Rocheste

Clan of Darkness

Spearhead of Paradise Lost

Under the Pale Moon

Ladaton Bridge

Royal Castle Dungeon

 

