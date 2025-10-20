Text to show the amount in our inventory to the stock panel for online sales

Now, people can come looking for new released games after the day they are released

You can now disable employee interaction with specific cash register and trading desks. You can change it with the Edit Tool

Licenses that have no product released will no longer be visible

Now only second-hand consoles can be placed in the console slot under the workbench

The chance of receiving online orders at night and when the store is closed now increases depending on the level

Now you can add a CD on the ground to your collection while you have the collection book in hand

Now customers will come to the trade less at the beginning of the game and more at the late of the game

Customers looking for CDs will now look for products with the active licenses

Arabic language does not support right to left text

Employees can take products from workbench while we are repairing it

Customers does not come to store after save load

Employees freeze when they run out of product while preparing online order boxes

Modded products do not turn green when filling the online sales box

Employees always appear 1 star at the beginning

Store review averages may appear inaccurate

Some translation issues

The computer screen may look strange when viewed from outside the window

Sometimes repaired products can become unrepaired while on the shelf

Disabled products appear in the license panel

Customers feet sometiems can land on strange places

Disabled products can shown on trade

When customers cannot find the product they are looking for, they list the names of all the products that have been released. If the mod is installed and there are many games available, it becomes a very large text

Customers sometimes can't get through the door and are teleported

Sometimes customers who come for trade say they can give x money even though they don't have enough money

The names of the modded platforms in stock are not visible in the online sales panel

Collection book sometimes can stay open

Customers are trying to get to the cash register, table you placed in the warehouse

Modded games that were released in later years are not released

When employees place products on the shelves, they sometimes go back and bring them back

The camera selected on the TV does not work when you load the save and it switches to the laptop camera

Sometimes the trade interface closes and we get stuck on that screen

Sometimes it looks weird when placing the console in the slot under the workbench

The stock of modded products is not saved in online sales

When cleaning the respawned dirt, they disappear immediately

When company employees bring gifts, their hands remain in the air even if we take the gift

Text appears on the screen when looking at the table with the Paint Tool