[Added]
New Customers
New Rotating Shelf
You can now disable employee interaction with specific cash register and trading desks. You can change it with the Edit Tool
Order items sold today button to day end panel
Roof Vents customization
Automatic Sliding Door customization
New Release Banner
Cash Register
Barcode Scanner
Now, people can come looking for new released games after the day they are released
Text to show the amount in our inventory to the stock panel for online sales
[Changed]
Performance improvements on shelf slot price tags
Performance improvements on customers physics
Plastic visual of disks
Reduced our footstep sound volume
Customers looking for CDs will now look for products with the active licenses
Now customers will come to the trade less at the beginning of the game and more at the late of the game
Price tag on warehouse shelves scaled up
Collection book position when its closed
Now you can add a CD on the ground to your collection while you have the collection book in hand
The chance of receiving online orders at night and when the store is closed now increases depending on the level
Now only second-hand consoles can be placed in the console slot under the workbench
Increased console slot count in workbench
Licenses that have no product released will no longer be visible
[Fixed]
Arabic language does not support right to left text
Employees can take products from workbench while we are repairing it
Customers does not come to store after save load
Employees freeze when they run out of product while preparing online order boxes
Modded products do not turn green when filling the online sales box
Employees always appear 1 star at the beginning
Store review averages may appear inaccurate
Some translation issues
The computer screen may look strange when viewed from outside the window
Sometimes repaired products can become unrepaired while on the shelf
Disabled products appear in the license panel
Customers feet sometiems can land on strange places
Disabled products can shown on trade
When customers cannot find the product they are looking for, they list the names of all the products that have been released. If the mod is installed and there are many games available, it becomes a very large text
Customers sometimes can't get through the door and are teleported
Sometimes customers who come for trade say they can give x money even though they don't have enough money
The names of the modded platforms in stock are not visible in the online sales panel
Collection book sometimes can stay open
Customers are trying to get to the cash register, table you placed in the warehouse
Modded games that were released in later years are not released
When employees place products on the shelves, they sometimes go back and bring them back
The camera selected on the TV does not work when you load the save and it switches to the laptop camera
Sometimes the trade interface closes and we get stuck on that screen
Sometimes it looks weird when placing the console in the slot under the workbench
The stock of modded products is not saved in online sales
When cleaning the respawned dirt, they disappear immediately
When company employees bring gifts, their hands remain in the air even if we take the gift
Text appears on the screen when looking at the table with the Paint Tool
Discounted products shows fetacritic on console and controllers
