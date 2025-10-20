 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20458629 Edited 20 October 2025 – 03:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Added]

  • New Customers

  • New Rotating Shelf

  • You can now disable employee interaction with specific cash register and trading desks. You can change it with the Edit Tool

  • Order items sold today button to day end panel

  • Roof Vents customization

  • Automatic Sliding Door customization

  • New Release Banner

  • Cash Register

  • Barcode Scanner

  • Now, people can come looking for new released games after the day they are released

  • Text to show the amount in our inventory to the stock panel for online sales

[Changed]

  • Performance improvements on shelf slot price tags

  • Performance improvements on customers physics

  • Plastic visual of disks

  • Reduced our footstep sound volume

  • Customers looking for CDs will now look for products with the active licenses

  • Now customers will come to the trade less at the beginning of the game and more at the late of the game

  • Price tag on warehouse shelves scaled up

  • Collection book position when its closed

  • Now you can add a CD on the ground to your collection while you have the collection book in hand

  • The chance of receiving online orders at night and when the store is closed now increases depending on the level

  • Now only second-hand consoles can be placed in the console slot under the workbench

  • Increased console slot count in workbench

  • Licenses that have no product released will no longer be visible

[Fixed]

  • Arabic language does not support right to left text

  • Employees can take products from workbench while we are repairing it

  • Customers does not come to store after save load

  • Employees freeze when they run out of product while preparing online order boxes

  • Modded products do not turn green when filling the online sales box

  • Employees always appear 1 star at the beginning

  • Store review averages may appear inaccurate

  • Some translation issues

  • The computer screen may look strange when viewed from outside the window

  • Sometimes repaired products can become unrepaired while on the shelf

  • Disabled products appear in the license panel

  • Customers feet sometiems can land on strange places

  • Disabled products can shown on trade

  • When customers cannot find the product they are looking for, they list the names of all the products that have been released. If the mod is installed and there are many games available, it becomes a very large text

  • Customers sometimes can't get through the door and are teleported

  • Sometimes customers who come for trade say they can give x money even though they don't have enough money

  • The names of the modded platforms in stock are not visible in the online sales panel

  • Collection book sometimes can stay open

  • Customers are trying to get to the cash register, table you placed in the warehouse

  • Modded games that were released in later years are not released

  • When employees place products on the shelves, they sometimes go back and bring them back

  • The camera selected on the TV does not work when you load the save and it switches to the laptop camera

  • Sometimes the trade interface closes and we get stuck on that screen

  • Sometimes it looks weird when placing the console in the slot under the workbench

  • The stock of modded products is not saved in online sales

  • When cleaning the respawned dirt, they disappear immediately

  • When company employees bring gifts, their hands remain in the air even if we take the gift

  • Text appears on the screen when looking at the table with the Paint Tool

  • Discounted products shows fetacritic on console and controllers

If you encounter any problems, please let me know.

*Thank you for your support

