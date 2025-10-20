 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20458586 Edited 20 October 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game difficulty / balance changes based on feedback:

  • Make Konbini's health bar deplete more slowly. Also just to note if you do get sent back to the main menu you don't have to start a new game. Press Konbini where it says "Play" to continue.

  • Kaiten Sushi seats now have dynamic prices that start low and increase with the more seats you have unlocked.

  • Vending machine spots now also have dynamic prices so that they start really cheap and get more expensive as you add more machines.

Visual improvement:

  • New ingredients health bar for Kaiten Sushi management game

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where opening ramune bottles would send your button press through to the inventory viewer in the background which caused keyboard / controller glyphs to show on screen when they shouldn't and would cause weird behavior if you have multiple bottles

  • Fix collection status progress bar alignment

  • Improved input help glyphs displaying based on keyboard or controller being used. There is still more work to do but this update fixes a few areas where keyboard glyphs or incorrect help text were shown even with a controller plugged in.

  • Fixed a few other control / keyboard input glyphs showing where they shouldn't

  • Fixed reincarnating giving player starting coins again


    Thank you all for the feedback!

