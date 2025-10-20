Vending machine spots now also have dynamic prices so that they start really cheap and get more expensive as you add more machines.

Kaiten Sushi seats now have dynamic prices that start low and increase with the more seats you have unlocked.

Make Konbini's health bar deplete more slowly. Also just to note if you do get sent back to the main menu you don't have to start a new game. Press Konbini where it says "Play" to continue.

Fixed a bug where opening ramune bottles would send your button press through to the inventory viewer in the background which caused keyboard / controller glyphs to show on screen when they shouldn't and would cause weird behavior if you have multiple bottles

Fix collection status progress bar alignment

Improved input help glyphs displaying based on keyboard or controller being used. There is still more work to do but this update fixes a few areas where keyboard glyphs or incorrect help text were shown even with a controller plugged in.