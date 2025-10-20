Tenno v1.9.5 is live – our biggest update yet!
What’s new:
1. New Rumble Syste
2. New Rumble Shop
3. New Orochi Lab
4. New Hunting House Bosses
5. New Badge System
6. New Village Graphics
7. New Selection UI
8. New Mission Room Backgrounds
9. New Hunting House Backgrounds
10. New Academy Backgrounds
11. New Market Backgrounds
12. New Game Shortcuts
13. New Tenno Pass
14. Reworked Sound System
15. Reworked Water Ninjutsu
16. New Notification Badges
17. Reworked Genjutsu
18. Fixed Skill VFX
19. Auto Refill for Events
20. Improved Authentication Flow
21. Improved Social Sign-In
22. New UI Animations
23. Friend List Count Display
24. Fixed Hunting House Titles
25. Enhanced Anti-Cheat Measures
26. New Packages
27. Fixed Rare Crashes
28. UI Alignment Fixes
29. Improved Battle Arenas
30. General Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements
Experience smoother gameplay, updated visuals, and the most complete Tenno version yet.
