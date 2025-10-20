We had a long one a few days ago so let's keep this one short - a new object appears in Ruby's House and the awakened Veil for toggling on and off the Black Forest halloween themed enemies. While active, up to 21 roaming enemies will appear throughout the forest of which 20 have random spawn points. The amount of roaming enemies depends on Ruby's level, increasing up to level 30. When Ruby is level 30 or above before entering the zone, all 21 enemies will be loaded in. On the other hand, if Ruby is below level 5 when entering the zone, none of the 21 enemies will spawn.

Rather than make you guess, here's some important info:

- Sabotage abilities cause items to drop more frequently from these 21 battlegroups.

- Not all secrets released will be documented in these patch notes.

- These event enemies only provide 1 EXP per unit and 0 gold, but have a chance to drop EXP tokens.

- The pumpkin in Ruby's House / Awakened Veil share triggers and effects and can be accessed beginning after Day 1 ends (aka: it is not in the Day 1 / Ruby's House zone).

- This wave of patches will all fall under the 6.8.3.X, Build 186-X grouping due to testing and iteration as we go. I will likely have to make rapid adjustments and documenting them all while releasing them would become cumbersome. When the next "full patch" gets posted, everything changed between now and then will be documented in there, but have already taken effect in game.

- Synergist and Saboteur classes prevent the use of Skills and Magic, but have Learn Skills via the menu for Skills and Magic beginning at level 20. These classes will also change the visual level of your other classes when swapping between them. This is because these new classes require significantly less EXP to level up. While equipped, they view the other classes as having their current EXP, but traveling along the lesser EXP-required level up path. You don't actually gain levels from swapping classes.

- Report bugs directly to me here on the Steam Forums or more quickly on Discord @ https://discord.gg/nj8qFGxagP. I ended up having to terminate the previous server that was being used for other things, but that's a story for another place and another time. This will function as my permanent Discord home moving forward until such a time where I stop using the app.

6.8.3.X [Build #186-X, Release Date: October 19, 2025]

New:

- An object appears in Ruby's House after Day 1 and the awoken Veil which allows players to toggle The Black Forest 2025 Halloween enemies.

- Saboteur class now available to Black Mages level 5 or higher.

- Synergist class now available to White Mages level 5 or higher.

- New states (buffs & debuffs) created for the two new classes.

Updates & Changes:

- Newly acquired Hallows+ weapons tooltip includes which items the weapon will disassemble into. This also applies to the shop tooltip. They disassemble at a 100% rate.

- Hallows++ weapons tooltip now includes "cannot be disassembled".

- File size increase due to sourcing new assets - currently unused.

Fixes:

- Fixed a visual bug for the Candy Bag when removing Blazing Candy. The math has always functioned correctly, but the display number referenced the amount of remaining Sweet Candy instead.