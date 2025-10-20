This one's a pretty stout bunch of content, so let's break it down into chunks:

So I’m pretty much done with the next step of the Main Story Quest now, which is the end of The Siege of Khor’minos and the penultimate dungeon of the campaign. Just a couple bad-ends and the post-quest world changes need to be poked at now.

With that on the imminent horizon (and figuring a lot of people are going to be starting new saves around the time it drops), the team’s decided to go back and revise what to us has been a bit of a bugbear for a while now: the Hornet Hive, Alraune, and Azzy’s recruitment. There’s been a lot of community feedback over these events over the years that basically breaks down into the following issues: people don’t like the binary choice between killing or enthralling the Alraune; the Hornet Hive’s “corruption path” is basically a dead end; Azzy’s recruitment is so obtuse that there’s a pretty constant thread of people going “wait you can recruit her??” and I can’t really blame them.

So, here’s what's in the Hornet Hive Redux :

Azzy has a new introductory event that now replaces the mandatory Alraune Effigy encounter in the garden. The point of THAT encounter was always just to make sure you saw Effigies at least once before you saw their mom; now the burden of that has been moved into Azzy’s intro.

The progression to unlocking Azzy’s quest has been completely reworked: you just need to spar her, and she makes that abundantly clear in her dialogue. You no longer need to have cleared the Alraune’s Garden to being the quest, either.

The Hornet Hive Dungeon has had its level scale adjusted to be at least reasonably possible pre-Alraune Garden. Most enemies within have received a 1-2 level nerf.

The internal progression of the Hornet Hive dungeon has been reworked to no longer require you leave the hive to go purify the core: Liaden can now do the whole thing at once.

Pursuant to this, there is no longer an option to kick Liaden into the hornet honey pool. That dead end has been pruned. Instead, there is now an option to send Liaden to a nearby town (which removes her from the game). If you have a save wherein you kicka da paladin, you’ll be prompted to choose between the two options on load.

Azzy’s actual recruitment text has been cleaned up; the Champion is no longer quite so hypersexual about things if you haven’t already laid Azzy by then! Platonic knight-friend is valid.

There are new resolution options for the Alraune (note that killing or bedding her yourself is still totally on the table): if you have purified the Hornet Hive before tackling the Alraune’s Garden (which is an option now!), you can tag the hornets in to help contain the problem without killing or bedding the plant-milf.

… Alternatively if you have finished helping Ahmri’s centaurs, you can tag in the Behemoth to plow the Alraune into submission.

I think that about sums it up.

Next up, it's Orctober once again , and with it comes a host of new orc-focused scenes:

Ylvid has a new repeat scene wherein you can fuck Arona into her. (May result in one or more pregnant orcs)

Hretha has a new threesome option with Ylvid, which splits into a pair of sub-scenes. May result in pregnant orcs, conditions permitting.

Submissive Arona has a new scene wherein you really treasure her feminine side and work that pussy.

Eubicha has a new scene for letting Arona take a crack at that marepussy.

Ragnhild has a new nursing scene.

Grettel has a new combat victory scene for playing with her pussy all romantic like.

The Orc Twins from Snowcat Quest have a new pair of scenes: either they worship your cock, or you worship theirs.

Olivia's got the first of her two planned expansions , this one focused on correcting her small-dog attitude. This includes a variety of scenes (progressed chiefly by fucking her) that each can increase her attitude adjustment; once adjusted, a lot of her content will change to reflect it.

And there's some random misc. additions and updates as well :

Presence now boosts the starting Threat of “tank” summons, like Lapis Hoplite.

Burning now gives less Frost Resistance but reduces your Penetrating Resistance by -20.

The Fluffy Scarf has been nerfed.

A bunch of button names have had spaces added to them, bringing them in line with newer two-line button names since the UI change.

Magicocks no longer affect race scores for the Appearance Screen.

Common enemies with gear that you could purchase from the stores in Hawkethorne now have a low chance to drop their arms and armor as loot.

Attribute checks throughout the game have had a slight tweak to how their difficulty is calculated; it should be easier to hit par without needing Race/Class/Background bonuses.

New Busts: Revised Gytha (by Sunna, her original artist); Yashiko (by Moira)

New CGs: Rina Reverse Cowgirl (Moira); Tarah examining a chest (Joix), Winter City Bad End (CutiChan), Hana/Rindo Blowjob Redo (Onigiri), Hana Doggystyle (Akira)

Like I said I’m dotting my Ts and crossing my Is on the next MSQ dungeon, which is a big chunky boi. (If you’re on our Discord you’ve probably seen me pulling my hair out and cursing Past Savin for how many threads are active throughout Act 2 that all need accounting for or resolution! There’s over 100 pages of post-end-boss narrative alone D:) It’ll probably be a bit between me sliding the finished product into Drake’s DMs and it releasing, because there’s, well, a lot of dungeon to code, including a whole new minigame! Please be patient just a little longer <3