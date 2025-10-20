 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20458178 Edited 20 October 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After the many playtests from all the wonderful people at PAX and SXSW, we have made some changes to accommodate many of the areas players were getting lost or stuck :).
  • layouts have changes
  • valve puzzle removed
  • various quality of life changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 4053311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link