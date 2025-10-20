Hey all,

Today I am releasing another patch for RoE, this time focusing on a pretty mixed bag of issues that have been causing me a headache to track down.

However, some good progress has been made - I hope you agree?:



FIXED - Equipment and inventory issues when equipping weapons/shield/bow in a certain order. It was possible to make it so you had to reload the save or change areas to be able to attack.

FIXED - Paperdoll issues concerning matching the equipped items on the main character

FIXED - Arrows now properly aim toward the target reticule whether close up or far away. However, due to gravity you still have to account for the 'drop' of the arrow (so the further away the target is, the higher above the target you should aim).

FIXED - Trolls now have added turn anims and some animations were sped up. They also should be more aggressive.

FIXED - Goblins and Mercenaries can now BLOCK your damage when they are defending.

FIXED - Cleaned up the Goblin behaviour a little and sped up their attacks by 50% but lowered their damage slightly.

FIXED - Brightened up the initial Caves section

FIXED - Added a shield just before the Shield tutorial, sorted out the initial goblin inventory to be static, not random. Added a bow in the caves

FIXED - On pressing CONTINUE when you have no savegames you got some null save data string. I have now checked for a valid save before displaying any text

ADDED - Loading screen revamp with animated indicator which is not halted by the game thread





So, not an terribly exciting update, but a crucial one nonetheless, especially the equipment and paperdoll issue.



What's Next?

Okay, so this next patch will be focused on Contracts as I have quite a few bug reports concerning those at the minute. I plan to fix what's there first, making sure you can complete them, try to fix some spawning and placement issues etc



As usual, thankyou to everyone who's sticking with me on this journey. There's not many of us so far but I hope you see some potential in there as we gradually fix the more serious errors.

I look forward to be able to focus mainly on content drops rather than bug fixes, and I'm confident we'll get there soon!



Leave me a review if you can please?



Thanks,

Daz

KLG GAMES