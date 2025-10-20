 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20458131 Edited 20 October 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Lucky Duck

  • Fixed the issue with the red dot sometimes giving no prize instead of pumpkin tokens.
  • Added a new prize you can win only at the Lucky Duck game.
  • Changed the way the Lucky Duck game works. Previously you could pick the same duck and get a different prize each time. Now the prize is tied to the duck.
  • Added more ducks.


Other Fixes

  • Fixed the issue causing customers at the arcade to sometimes wear the same clothes and stand in a pile staring at a tree.
  • Fixed a similar issue at the hotdog stand.
  • Fixed rent issue with house #44
  • It is less likely you could flip out of the race track.
  • Idle on Euro Sports Car is slightly louder.
  • Buying paint from the factory will give you 1 can instead of 10 and price adjusted.
  • Fixed issue that would lock you out of the station to print vehicle body at the factory.

