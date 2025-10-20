- Fixed the issue with the red dot sometimes giving no prize instead of pumpkin tokens.
- Added a new prize you can win only at the Lucky Duck game.
- Changed the way the Lucky Duck game works. Previously you could pick the same duck and get a different prize each time. Now the prize is tied to the duck.
- Added more ducks.
Other Fixes
- Fixed the issue causing customers at the arcade to sometimes wear the same clothes and stand in a pile staring at a tree.
- Fixed a similar issue at the hotdog stand.
- Fixed rent issue with house #44
- It is less likely you could flip out of the race track.
- Idle on Euro Sports Car is slightly louder.
- Buying paint from the factory will give you 1 can instead of 10 and price adjusted.
- Fixed issue that would lock you out of the station to print vehicle body at the factory.
