This update adds space bar support! You can use it to input mash notes on either side of the screen. If no mashes are present, it's a heat input.
We've also added a handful of minor fixes involving courses, and player names in the leaderboards now support Korean (if you entered Korean characters before, you'll need to play the update at some point for them to be visible).
0.56 "the bar" update
Update notes via Steam Community
