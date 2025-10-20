 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20458080
Update notes via Steam Community
Another Update, another day late... The build actually finished on time, but I was just too tired and forgot to set it live *facepalm*

  • Navmesh version reverted to fix the enemy navigation issue.
  • Tuned HU-mom attack rate to make her a little bit harder (not much, I promise!)
  • Added one more cave type

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2113141
