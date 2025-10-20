- Navmesh version reverted to fix the enemy navigation issue.
- Tuned HU-mom attack rate to make her a little bit harder (not much, I promise!)
- Added one more cave type
Update 10/19/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Another Update, another day late... The build actually finished on time, but I was just too tired and forgot to set it live *facepalm*
