Overview

Get a boost to the drop rates of Epic and Legendary Coconuts by interacting with the community including reviewing the game, also, The Sun and Invertnut are out of the drop pool!

Part A of this update (out now) lets you improve your drop rates by 25% by reviewing the game - give your honest thoughts please!

Coming Soon

Part B of this update (coming soon) will also give drop rate boosts when friends are online and playing with you, so start inviting them!

Thank you!

We've noticed a lot of growth over the last few weeks with the new updates and are very grateful for your support, so thank you, and stay awesome.

As always reach out with questions over discord or reply to this post.

Happy Coconutting!