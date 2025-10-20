Hi everyone. Here's a pretty big content update! This update is adding some more melee weapons that you can find in the starting gear menu! There's also 2 new special attacks added as well!

These 3 new melee weapons add some more gameplay options that I hope you'll like!

Juliet is also getting another unlockable outfit!

New

3 new melee weapons can be equipped in starting gear. There are some requirements to unlock them though. After you defeat a certain boss or die a few times, they will become available. Heavy Sword This sword swings slower but deals more damage. You also start each run with bloodlust and blocking attacks gives you 2 seconds of invincibility. The range is also slightly longer. But you can not upgrade the range, your max health is 70, and your dodge regeneration is twice as long. Club This club swings slightly faster but does 50% less damage. Your dodge and special attack regeneration is also slightly slower and you only gain half a second of invincibility after blocking an attack. Your ranged weapons lose their durability slower and you start each run with an extra 50 health. Unarmed You attack fast but have little range. Punching enemies will increase the next punch's damage and attacking after blocking an enemy attack will do twice as much damage. If you attack while rolling, you will throw a heavy punch that can knock back enemies.

Added 2 new special attacks. Charge Charge forward and damage enemies in your way. Parry Parry an enemy attack to deal damage to the attacker. Parrying a projectile sends a projectile back towards the attacker.



Added Juliet Outfit 5. It can be unlocked by beating Cormac while unarmed.

Added damage numbers. They can be enabled or disabled in the gameplay settings.

Changes

Practice can now spawn all enemy types. Practice has been moved to the main menu.

Increased Double Barrel Shotgun accuracy.

Healing Revolver will heal 2 HP instead of 1. (Forgot to update description, it will be updated in a later update.)

Buffed throwing knives special attack. Final upgrade will deal damage to nearby enemies as well, but will not stun them.

Luck potion description mentions that it increases extra luck to your perks to hopefully better explain what the luck potion does.

King Eadgar now takes extra headshot damage. That's right, he didn't have this before. This was actually a mistake but he's been nerfed so much already, so he's probably used to it by now.

When first time ever starting the game, it will lock to 90 FPS instead of unlimited. This does not apply to players who have already started the game.

Bug Fixes