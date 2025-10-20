Greetings surveyors!

Recently I’ve hinted that I’m focusing on the final expansion for Periphery Synthetic. I’m excited to immediately release a handful of improvements that were developed alongside it. Continue reading for more details about Side E and the full patch notes.

The final expansion

Beware! The price of Periphery Synthetic will increase by $1 USD when Side E is released. It will be a free update for all existing players.

Side E introduces a challenging new world: Alpha Periphery D3. Its objective is to provide contrast to the existing worlds of Periphery Synthetic. The result is an airless moon with a defining environmental feature.

The lava labyrinth

Its dynamic lava—which oscillates in altitude like clockwork—is the focal point of its challenges. At its lowest, surveyors may descend into vertical calderas to retrieve and escape with their artifacts. Yet at its highest, only the tallest mountains peak out like islands in the lava. Between those extremes exists a timed puzzle of submerging and reemerging terrain.

Its effects are not limited to the terrain, but instead try to find situational mechanical cohesion. When the lava is nearby, the haze of volcanic ash provides a thin atmosphere to recharge thrusters and distill materials. Yet resources are more scarce above this haze, with only a smattering of trinkets to collect and recycle. This provides an added tension of resource management not found in the other worlds.

The creation myth

My earliest concepts of Alpha Periphery D3 date back to my first handwritten notes about the EP. Two years later, I had finally built its first prototype in July 2024, but abandoned it to focus on the Side D expansion. Revisiting this unfinished world and applying the final touches over a year later reminds me of how good it feels to finish things!

It’s also a great opportunity to explore themes of creativity, authorship, and closure. In the Side D expansion, I introduced a new character who is the author of that experience. However, they lacked a certain complexity that is now relevant to explore across fifteen new perceptions.

The simpler approach

My approach toward developing this expansion has been quite streamlined due to its more limited scope. Unlike the Side D expansion, it doesn’t aim to add new movement abilities or completely overhaul movement or the economy. Instead, it intends to provide closure to the EP’s existing systems.

This approach has allowed me to develop it in parallel to more regular updates. For instance, I’ve made a habit of cherry-picking everything-except-the-new-world from the expansion into the public branch as well. These include the recent additions of embryons, recycling trinkets, choosing from multiple endings—as well as everything in today’s patch.

Next steps

I’m excited to announce the title and release date for Side E soon.

In the meantime, I’ll be wrapping up its music to share in an exclusive new build for MDEV 2025. After that, my focus will shift to writing the new perceptions coming in the full release. I hope to have it ready for you by the end of the year.

Thanks for playing!

v4.1.4 changes