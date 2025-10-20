Update V0.3 is live!

Hello everyone!

The spooky season is upon us and we figured it'd be a good idea to get into the festivities a little bit! With this update, we're bringing you some festive options to decorate your shops to get into the season a little, some new thematic products, balancing changes, and fixes.

New Decorations:

We've got a couple of things to change up how your store looks if you want to get into the season. In the Customizations tab in the Depot Max app, you can find a pumpkin and a cauldron to dot around your store. These act as handheld items so they can be thrown or placed down.

Also in the Customization tab, we've got several new wallpapers for the holiday season. We've also added more color variations of the Fleur De Lis wallpaper by popular demand.

In the Furniture tab, there's also a bat shaped rug available.

We've also added a specialized Horror themed bookshelf with a couple of color variations that can be purchased at shop level 33.

New Products:

There's nothing to get you in the mood better than curling up and diving in to some good horror books to fit the season. We've got 7 new books available for you, mostly horror themed. We've also added a generic horror themed legendary book to match the other genre based legendaries.

Balancing Changes:

Customers have had an overhaul on how they decide on what products they're interested in. The non-technical result of this is that you should see less available item types have a better chance at being picked up in a normal store setup.

Passive income has also been rebalanced and, in general, you should see increased amounts for your stores.

Moving Legendaries:

It is now possible to take a single legendary book with you when you travel between stores. Simply pick up the legendary you want to bring, open your tablet, travel to your chosen destination, and when you load in, you should be holding the legendary book. Multiple legendaries can be transferred in this way but will require traveling back and forth.

Fixes and Improvements:

As usual, a number of fixes and Quality of Life improvements have also made their way into the build. See below for a full change log!

Decoration contest:

We're going to be running a shop decorating contest over on our Discord for the holiday. If that interests you, feel free to come join in! The winner will get to be the author of a book in the game!

As always, thank you to everyone for playing, chatting, suggesting, and giving feedback! We hope everyone is staying safe and enjoying the spooky season! Happy Halloween!

Change Log V0.3.856

Added:

- New Halloween wallpapers - Pumpkins, spider webs, and cemetery fencing

- New Halloween themed bat shaped rug

- New Halloween themed decorations - Pumpkin and cauldron

- New Horror genre legendary

- New Horror specialized bookshelf

- New wall lighting

- Additional Fleur-de-lis wallpaper colors

- Field of View settings added to settings

- Controller analog stick support added to Locations app

Changed:

- Updating Unity to new version

- Japan stairs are now able to be painted

- Specialized bookshelves (Horror, Sci-fi, Romance, and Fantasy) now provide a sale price modifier to their genre items

- Legendary books can now be moved between locations by carrying them while traveling

- Customer purchasing decision making has been revamped to be more fair to other item types

- Price tolerances for used books and bookmarks increased

- Passive income rebalanced to increase it

- Used book boxes now have a small chance to have multiple rare books

- Sound effects for used book box opening

- The hand scanner will now only beep if it successfully scans an item and adds it

- Legendary sale prices have been rebalanced

Fixed:

- Cats should no longer get stuck in their cages after loading

- End of Day screen no longer says Wages for the Electricity bill

- Removing "Change Layout" tooltip on slots that don't have multiple layouts

- Add missing translation for Japanese table

- Loading into the Paris level should no longer have you looking upward at first

- Remove item tooltip for the hand scanner now shows

- Virtual keyboard double space

- Personal shelf items will no longer be rotated at odd angles

- Boxes in racks will no longer be rotated at odd angles

- Hand scanner UI shown when loading with scanner in hand

- Shopping cart price updates proper when removing items

- Used book legendary powerup