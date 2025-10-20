 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20457890 Edited 20 October 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve added an automatic retry feature for submitting scores to the Steam leaderboard.
The game will retry up to three times over about 10 seconds. If it still fails, it’ll give up—sorry about that! 😅
If Steam features stop working, please check your internet connection and restart the game.

That’s all. Thank you so much for playing! 😀🍺

Changed files in this update

