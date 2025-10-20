We’ve added an automatic retry feature for submitting scores to the Steam leaderboard.
The game will retry up to three times over about 10 seconds. If it still fails, it’ll give up—sorry about that! 😅
If Steam features stop working, please check your internet connection and restart the game.
That’s all. Thank you so much for playing! 😀🍺
Update 2025 10 20
Update notes via Steam Community
