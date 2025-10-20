Hello everyone,

Version 1.3.3 is now live! This update focuses on improving overall stability and user experience.

Major Fix

Random Crash Issue: Theoretically resolved. If you still encounter crashes, please report them so we can continue investigating.

Other Fixes & Changes

ElevenLabs Voice Integration : Fixed text display issues. Added per-Shell independent voice settings. Improved API error handling and validation. If you encounter a 400 error , please check that your selected Voice ID is included in your personal voice list.

Font Rendering Optimization : Fixed missing characters and cross-language display issues. Diary and UI texts now display correctly even in different languages. Fixed the bug where text appeared semi-transparent.

Character Model & Animation Fixes : Fixed excessive blinking when switching character models. Replaced the model selection interface with a dropdown menu to avoid display issues when many models are loaded.



Thank you for your continued support and feedback!

This update focuses on stability and integration improvements.

If you still experience crashes or TTS-related issues, please report them in the community discussion board.