Kind of a big core system added, Companion AI.



- The "Skyhopper Egg" item now spawns a companion frog to fight for you. When a Skyhopper dies, it will respawn after 30 seconds.

- Interactable companion has been added as well into the director spawn pool. Every map has a chance to spawn a purchasable Meir Drone that fires homing missiles at enemies in range.

- When a Meir Drone dies, it is deactivated and can be repurchased for double it's levels base price.

- Companion AIs are persistent through level transitions, but do not appear in the Labyrinth.

- Companion AIs will be teleported to their owner when a certain distance is exceeded.

- All Companion damage scales with the owning players level.

