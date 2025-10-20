 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20457820 Edited 20 October 2025 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Kind of a big core system added, Companion AI.

- The "Skyhopper Egg" item now spawns a companion frog to fight for you. When a Skyhopper dies, it will respawn after 30 seconds.
- Interactable companion has been added as well into the director spawn pool. Every map has a chance to spawn a purchasable Meir Drone that fires homing missiles at enemies in range.
- When a Meir Drone dies, it is deactivated and can be repurchased for double it's levels base price.
- Companion AIs are persistent through level transitions, but do not appear in the Labyrinth.
- Companion AIs will be teleported to their owner when a certain distance is exceeded.
- All Companion damage scales with the owning players level.

