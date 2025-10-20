 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Megabonk Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20457792 Edited 20 October 2025 – 00:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Changed how rendering scrips run to add speed (an extra 7 FPS) but such a massive change may cause glitches and bugs with other parts of the game. Feel free to reach out to me at tdizzzle@icloud.com with a report of the bug/crash, and context of how it happened, and I will put you, represented by a picture of choice in the secret hall of fame.

  • Layering scripts changed for consistency
  • "ammo" label graphic changed to increase visibility.
  • in game cursor customized

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3259702
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link