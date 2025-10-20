- Changed how rendering scrips run to add speed (an extra 7 FPS) but such a massive change may cause glitches and bugs with other parts of the game. Feel free to reach out to me at tdizzzle@icloud.com with a report of the bug/crash, and context of how it happened, and I will put you, represented by a picture of choice in the secret hall of fame.
- Layering scripts changed for consistency
- "ammo" label graphic changed to increase visibility.
- in game cursor customized
Massive Optimization Changes
