Hey everyone, last we spoke I said we'll have the next update in 2-3 days. Turns out we had some bigger issues than expected but trust me we haven't stopped working. This update brings a lot of bug fixes, game balancing, and a couple new features. Check out the change log:

v1.2.0 Change Log:

Additions/Changes

Watch out, customers & workers can now slip on dirty spills left behind.

Preferred seats now highlight in the ticket selection menu.

Increased chances of customers purchasing snacks.

Made days a bit shorter and shortened movie lengths to lower dead time.

I started work on Custom Movies implementation, this will be in the full game on release.

Fixes