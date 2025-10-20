Hey everyone, last we spoke I said we'll have the next update in 2-3 days. Turns out we had some bigger issues than expected but trust me we haven't stopped working. This update brings a lot of bug fixes, game balancing, and a couple new features. Check out the change log:
v1.2.0 Change Log:
Additions/Changes
Watch out, customers & workers can now slip on dirty spills left behind.
Preferred seats now highlight in the ticket selection menu.
Increased chances of customers purchasing snacks.
Made days a bit shorter and shortened movie lengths to lower dead time.
I started work on Custom Movies implementation, this will be in the full game on release.
Fixes
Fixed customers were leaving line for missing movie, removed this completely.
Projector bulb was breaking at weird times.
Throwing item velocity tweaked a bit.
Picking up items sometimes teleported the player.
Sometimes popup windows was causing players to remain frozen.
Various fixes with line system.
Various stocker worker fixes.
Various security worker fixes.
Worker not showing up / stuck outside.
Many many other fixes too small to include.
General optimizations.
Changed files in this update