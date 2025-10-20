 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20457765 Edited 20 October 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, last we spoke I said we'll have the next update in 2-3 days. Turns out we had some bigger issues than expected but trust me we haven't stopped working. This update brings a lot of bug fixes, game balancing, and a couple new features. Check out the change log:

v1.2.0 Change Log:

Additions/Changes

  • Watch out, customers & workers can now slip on dirty spills left behind.

  • Preferred seats now highlight in the ticket selection menu.

  • Increased chances of customers purchasing snacks.

  • Made days a bit shorter and shortened movie lengths to lower dead time.

  • I started work on Custom Movies implementation, this will be in the full game on release.

Fixes

  • Fixed customers were leaving line for missing movie, removed this completely.

  • Projector bulb was breaking at weird times.

  • Throwing item velocity tweaked a bit.

  • Picking up items sometimes teleported the player.

  • Sometimes popup windows was causing players to remain frozen.

  • Various fixes with line system.

  • Various stocker worker fixes.

  • Various security worker fixes.

  • Worker not showing up / stuck outside.

  • Many many other fixes too small to include.

  • General optimizations.

