Hello everyone! A short bug fix for some classes today.



Accursed Ones, Cursed Clerics, Cursed Knights, Cursed Mages, and Cursed Thieves have skills that prevent them from reusing those skills after use, and are meant to make use of a curse removal mechanic to be able to reuse those skills. They were accidentally set to prevent them from taking ANY actions after using any one of those skills. This has been fixed so their skills ought to work as intended, and should make these characters much more enjoyable to play.



Please let me know if you have any other issues, and thank you all for your patience and support!