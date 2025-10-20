 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20457710 Edited 20 October 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
-Network, Processor, GPU Cluster, Data Lab and Heat Sink nodes now partially refund their cost when deleted
-Fixed hack levels not properly awarding hack points
-Fixed boosts not working if you originally used the 000000 code on sync save
-Fixed the background on the research screen being draw on top of lines
-Updated GodotSteam

Changed depots in beta-1.1 branch

View more data in app history for build 20457710
Windows 64-bit Depot 3606891
Linux Depot 3606892
