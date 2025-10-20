New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.
Reworked some elements of the tutorial.,
Improved layout, set dressing, lighting and environment in the tutorial area.,
Fixed some typos and wrong input icons in the tutorial area.,
Matrix birth delayed 2 minutes.,
Improvements in set dressing and layout in some areas within Biomes.,
Improved myriads navigations.,
Fixed the materials of some assets.,
Fixed some invisible walls and/or added invisible walls when needed.
Changed files in this update