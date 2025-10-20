 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20457653 Edited 20 October 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.

  • Reworked some elements of the tutorial.,

  • Improved layout, set dressing, lighting and environment in the tutorial area.,

  • Fixed some typos and wrong input icons in the tutorial area.,

  • Matrix birth delayed 2 minutes.,

  • Improvements in set dressing and layout in some areas within Biomes.,

  • Improved myriads navigations.,

  • Fixed the materials of some assets.,

  • Fixed some invisible walls and/or added invisible walls when needed.

