Hi all, this update introduces a couple of long-awaited customization tools, giving you full control over editing players, coaches, and staff mid-save — plus a brand new database editor to help you build your own custom leagues from scratch.



Major Features:

You can now edit player, coach, and staff attributes directly within an ongoing save. Player edits are accessible from both the Player Overview page and the Settings screen. Coach and staff edits are available from the Settings screen.

A new database editing tool has been added to the main menu. This allows you to create and edit your own ready-to-play custom database files.



Bug Fixes & Tweaks:

Added player positions to box score stat displays.

Added protections against a bug that was allowing fired head coaches to be immediately rehired by the same team.

Fixed a bug where the player stats filter panel would occasionally only show team stat filtering options.

Added additional protections against a bug that caused fired coaches to receive no job offers.

Fixed an issue where school page player stats would occasionally only sort in ascending order.

Added protections against a bug that occasionally caused the game to open in a tiny window on startup.

Fixed a bug that caused teams who exceeded their conference prestige cap to have their prestige frozen.

Updated the prestige cap logic to give high-prestige conferences slightly more cushion.

On a personal note: I started a new job a couple of months ago, which has limited the time I’ve been able to dedicate to development, so progress has been a bit slower than usual. That said, I’m still actively working on the game whenever I can. The next update will likely focus on expanding the game’s player, team, and league history features. As always, I very much appreciate your patience and continued support.







