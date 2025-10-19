 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20457491 Edited 20 October 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added a link to our community Discord server in-game.

Changes & Fixes

  • Fixed bug causing boomerangs to spin eternally.

  • Fixed bug causing killfeed entries to stay forever if someone was knocked out while the UI is hidden.

Changed files in this update

