Updated the engine to patch a Unity vulnerability. Note that all engine upgrades are somewhat dangerous, if you see any odd behavior let me know!
Reduced the potency of some Goddess of Fate punishment modifiers. Most notably the added elemental damage and penetration mods
Added some new loading and on-death tips
Fixed a bug where the Arcanist's Fireball ability would continue to speed up when shot repeatedly in the same run
Reduced the difficulty of most Challenge bosses
Increased the number of lives in the "Dodge" challenge event from 3 to 5
Added a safety check to make sure the portal at the end of the "Dodge" challenge always ends up on screen
Fixed a bug where Enchants and Socketed Modifiers were being used for modifier tag checks when sacrificing or modifying items
Fixed a bug where Firestorm weather was applying to the Dodge challenge
Fixed a bug where the -max resists modifier was showing up on the Inferno Forest
Fixed a bug where Spooky Terrapool's hitbox would linger on screen
Fixed a bug where dealing more than 10^38 damage (you're getting nerfed soon, Fortifying Cry...) could result in you dealing 10 damage instead
0.3.1 Hotfix #16
