 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Megabonk Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20457437 Edited 19 October 2025 – 23:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Full Changelog
  • Add editable equipment pool to units
  • Add more equipment choices to default campaign officers
  • Add wood storage limits tied to stockpiles
  • Add feudal values check before free officer joins new faction
  • Add loyalty check if officer has feudal values but faction does not
  • Add missing heavy armor trait to heavy armor unit bodies
  • Add cloth physics to sleeved surcoat
  • Increase block angle threshold
  • Tweak shield blocking logic
  • Tweak horse chainmail barding
  • Improve stability of non-wounded player animation
  • Small campaign performance optimizations
  • Slightly increase officer chatter frequency during campaign
  • Tweak storage of St. James castle line
  • Tweak population growth and tax income curves
  • Decrease frequency of AI castle building
  • Fix stale data getting instanced in some edge cases for custom units
  • Fix corrupt body data if no body is selected in unit editor
  • Fix clipping issues on sleeved surcoat
  • Fix Dutch gate editor width
  • Fix incompatible shields generating on officers on horseback
  • Fix unit height differences not working correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link