- Add editable equipment pool to units
- Add more equipment choices to default campaign officers
- Add wood storage limits tied to stockpiles
- Add feudal values check before free officer joins new faction
- Add loyalty check if officer has feudal values but faction does not
- Add missing heavy armor trait to heavy armor unit bodies
- Add cloth physics to sleeved surcoat
- Increase block angle threshold
- Tweak shield blocking logic
- Tweak horse chainmail barding
- Improve stability of non-wounded player animation
- Small campaign performance optimizations
- Slightly increase officer chatter frequency during campaign
- Tweak storage of St. James castle line
- Tweak population growth and tax income curves
- Decrease frequency of AI castle building
- Fix stale data getting instanced in some edge cases for custom units
- Fix corrupt body data if no body is selected in unit editor
- Fix clipping issues on sleeved surcoat
- Fix Dutch gate editor width
- Fix incompatible shields generating on officers on horseback
- Fix unit height differences not working correctly
Voor De Kroon Update - October 20th 2025
