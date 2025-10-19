Hello dear players,

We’re here with the second bug fix update after Early Access. In addition, we’ve also added new mechanics to the game with this update. One of the most requested features — the player kick system — has also been added. Don’t forget, your feedback is very important to us. Have fun! ⚽

New Mechanics:

New products have been added to the store.

In public and private lobbies, the host can now kick players from the game, and those players cannot rejoin until the ban is lifted.

You no longer need to invite your friends to the lobby — your friends can now join your lobby directly through the friends list.

A new optimization has been done for the city and work area. (These improvements will continue.)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the issue where broken fences were not shining.

Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck when canceling after moving placed structures.

Fixed a bug that caused market customers to get stuck.

Also fixed several minor issues that appeared after the last update.

Your feedback is very valuable to us, and we’ll continue working to make this game even better. Thank you for everything.