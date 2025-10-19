Update 09 (10/20/2025)
Gameplay
• A lot of work has been done to optimize the gameplay.
• Fixed a bug where when loading a container onto a truck, it remained suspended in the air.
• Fixed a bug when the truck entered the terminal area and the barrier was also opened for departure.
Interface
• Fixed incorrect display of the cost of goods in the store.
Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.
Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!
Tikam
Update 09 — Optimization Pass & Stability Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update