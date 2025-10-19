Update 09 (10/20/2025)



Gameplay

• A lot of work has been done to optimize the gameplay.

• Fixed a bug where when loading a container onto a truck, it remained suspended in the air.

• Fixed a bug when the truck entered the terminal area and the barrier was also opened for departure.



Interface

• Fixed incorrect display of the cost of goods in the store.



Optimization and bugfixes

• Minor bugs have been fixed.

• Improved stability.



Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!



Tikam