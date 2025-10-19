 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20457287 Edited 19 October 2025 – 22:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 09 (10/20/2025)

Gameplay
• A lot of work has been done to optimize the gameplay.
• Fixed a bug where when loading a container onto a truck, it remained suspended in the air.
• Fixed a bug when the truck entered the terminal area and the barrier was also opened for departure.

Interface
• Fixed incorrect display of the cost of goods in the store.

Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.

Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!

Tikam

