 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Megabonk Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20457281 Edited 20 October 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey team,

I've finally managed to get the Unity vulnerability update uploaded for all platforms- your risk of getting hacked through one of the most niche games on Steam has been mitigated haha

In other news, I'm about midway through my first semester of fixed-wing flight school, and it's been pretty consuming. Aside from the center-look update and this "patch" (I just had to update Unity and rebuild for each platform), I haven't been able to get back into game development. But I expect as I get more used to being back in school I'll eventually get sucked back in.

I hope you're all having a great fall or spring (depending on which hemisphere you're in!

-Joe

Changed files in this update

Windows MH-Zombie Content Depot 1429351
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1429352
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1429353
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link