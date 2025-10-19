Hey team,

I've finally managed to get the Unity vulnerability update uploaded for all platforms- your risk of getting hacked through one of the most niche games on Steam has been mitigated haha

In other news, I'm about midway through my first semester of fixed-wing flight school, and it's been pretty consuming. Aside from the center-look update and this "patch" (I just had to update Unity and rebuild for each platform), I haven't been able to get back into game development. But I expect as I get more used to being back in school I'll eventually get sucked back in.

I hope you're all having a great fall or spring (depending on which hemisphere you're in!

-Joe