19 October 2025 Build 20457249 Edited 19 October 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed issue with phasebot portrait not matching phasebot sprite in level 3-1

- Fixed issue with Level Select where pressing right on 4-2 would not move selected level to 4-H

- Fixed issue with phasebot placement in level 5-1 causing visual glitch when interacting with them

- Fixed issue with arrows on first checkpoint facing wrong direction in level 7-1

- Fixed issue with phasebot placement in level 9-H causing visual glitch when interacting with them

- Fixed issue where in regions that do not use a period as a decimal point, cutscenes would display incorrectly

Please note that the issue relating to cutscenes not displaying properly in certain regions is still an active issue in the demo. An update to the demo is planned to be released in the next week to address this issue and bring the demo to parity with the full game.

Windows Depot 2336212
Linux Depot 2336213
