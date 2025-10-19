Hello Shopkeepers!



Another week, another exciting update for Teddy's Haven! This patch is packed with decorative goodies and an upgraded save system to make your experience even smoother. Let's dive into the details:



Auto and Manual Save System Introducing a new and improved save system! Your progress will now auto-save every 5 minutes. And whether you're opening your shop, closing it, touching the pillar in front of your shop, or sleeping in your bed, your game will save!



Please note, if you're trying to save while the shop is open, it won't save. And a few elements, like mythical creature buffs, will need to be retriggered, but most of your hard work will be preserved!



Anti-Save Corruption

If you have a unfortunate issue where your save has become corrupted (only have found 3 cases since release) The new save system also introduces a backup save that will immediately take over. In the very rare case of save corruption, you will only lose a day of progress.



Halloween Content Update Part 2 The Lanternkin Treaty (Level 2 Contract)

Crafted under the golden glow of the first autumn moon, this treaty opens up trade with the Lanternkin folk, bringing a variety of enchanting decorations to your shop.



The Rattling Remnants (Level 15 Contract)

Unlock a collection of skeleton and skull decorations, crafted to honor Ursa’s friendlier spirits. Despite their spooky appearance, each piece promises to bring joyous laughter from the beyond.



As always, we've squashed numerous bugs to enhance your gameplay experience. Enjoy the spooky fun and all the new features!



Are you excited to explore the new decorative options in your shop?